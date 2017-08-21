Yet more lies from the False News BBC

Booker details in the Telegraph the heinous falsification of historical fact on Kirsty Wark's Newsnight. The lie propagated in the programme was that the 2m deaths upon partition - Hindu on Muslim, Sikh on Muslim, Muslim on Hindu and Sikh, rape, murder and carnage - were all the fault of the British for partitioning the Indian Empire into India and East and West Pakistan.
No doubt this is not just BBC fake news but the lies are taught in schools to children of Indian and Pakistani immigrants.
As Booker points out, it was the Muslim leader Jinnah who refused to accept a single nation and insisted on lines on a map dividing Hindu India from Muslim Pakistan and which led directly to an ocean of blood and 2m slaughtered across the subcontinent.
Even the BBC cannot get away with telling a lie this big.
I'm afraid the BBC WILL get away with telling this lie.
Just like it gets away with everything else. There's nothing and no-one to stop them since the Government refuses to deal with it and also refuses to scrap the enforced funding.
I reckon that we should partition the BBC.
Currently it is a part of the established state, and we should separate it from the "people's tit", let it speak for itself, after it has earned the cash.
Just prattling from on high, with its mouth full of our cash, makes this organisation useless, both as a government mouthpiece and a method for entertaining the proles.
Mostly, we are not amused.
right-writes
"As Booker points out, it was the Muslim leader Jinnah who refused to accept a single nation and insisted on lines on a map dividing Hindu India from Muslim Pakistan and which led directly to an ocean of blood and 2m slaughtered across the subcontinent."
Unless our government and those in the rest of Europe start taking Islam seriously we're heading in the same direction with the same consequences.
"An ocean of blood"? Surely there must be some mistake. The religion of peace would never involve itself in such a thing!
As was mentioned on several of the BBC RADIO programmes, where Jinnah's insistence on partion was mentioned.
Oops
