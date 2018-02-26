Crooked Phil Shiner still a shit

"The Insolvency Service discovered a trail that included transferring ownership of his £300,000 house in Birmingham and two guitars he valued at £3,500, to a family trust in December 2016. The terms of the trust allowed him to live in the property. He also sold two commercial buildings for a total of £550,000, transferring the money to his now defunct law firm Public interest lawyers. According to the Insolvency Service, he then took at least £170,000 out of the law firm to top up his pension by almost £95,000, putting the rest into a family trust.
The man is an utter shit with no redeeming qualities whatsoever. What concerns me are the number of Phil Shiners amongst the neolib Metropolitan elite still exercising their crooked avarice.Justin Dionne, Official Receiver from the Insolvency Service, said: “Mr Shiner thought he could be clever by giving away his assets to his family members so that when he declared himself bankrupt there wasn’t anything to pay his creditors with."
I'll post again after the Corbyn speech - which could well prove a watershed for us all
Sorry to be a pedant, but
"utterly morally corrupt"
'utterly corrupt' is sufficient. Morals in our diverse society don't mean nuffink, Mussleman morals permit one to rape children simply because they are unbelievers, and there's evidence the British Police condone the practice.
And yes. Shiner is a shit. Maybe there's a case to bring back the old Outlaw statute, or invent one if it never existed.
Declare Shiner an Outlaw and thus outside the protection of the Law.
Personally, I'd allow him to fall into the hands of the families of the men he helped to ruin.
Your link is to the Premium Telegraph, so not available except subscribers.
This one's free to all.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5433925/Lawyer-hounded-British-soldiers-false-murder-claims.html
And yes, anyone who made money out of false accusations against our troops is more than just a shit. Frankly he should be 1) made to speak to every soldier plus their next of kin, then 2) jailed if for no other reason than as a warning to others. Oh and sent to a jail where he's outed to fellow inmates.
I thought the Inland Revenue had the power to "see through" all these fronts. Certainly it's a gross miscarriage of justice to not claw back everything together with costs and accrued interest.
Do they still have that nice military nick in Colchester?
"Do they still have that nice military nick in Colchester?"
Nah, too expensive.
How about we round up Blair ( and the Blair witch ), Alistair Campbell, David Cameron and drop them at night ( parachutes optional ) into Tripoli.
Phil Shiner in spec's that appear to have fallen out of a Xmas cracker.
