Whitewater ride for Brexit

There can be no-one left in Britain today, bar the poor 'Grayling' sods who have lost all reason, who imagines that the EU is a benign organisation. After fomenting conflict and death in the Balkans and Ukraine, they're now using the tensions in Northern Ireland to threaten the UK with a border war. Sadly the current Irish PM, Varadker, is a preening queen more at home in the darkness of Dublin's sleazy gay nightlife than in the halls of statesmen. He is a creature of Brussels and will do exactly as he is told, whatever the cost to peace and to the people of Ireland.
If anyone doubted that a fight against the EU is a fight against evil, this surely should convince the doubters.
Brussels is said to be preparing tomorrow to destroy the progress we all imagined had been secured over Christmas. They will insist we impose a hard border in Northern Ireland, and we will refuse. Their driving the UK towards either a hard exit or a Labour government, a new referendum and a reversal of Brexit is deliberate and inescapable. This is not a negotiating process designed to ensure an amicable future, but unsheathed hostility and territorial aggrandisement, meddling by power-struck fools and amateurs in Brussels with an undistinguished record of failure, conflict, death and disaster in everything they've ventured. They're gambling, and playing with peace in Northern Ireland.
Corbyn is as big a fool as Varadker. His Customs Union stance neither endeared him to Labour remainers not cemented the Labour allegiance of Labour Brexiteers. It has, perhaps, turned the first cog of the ratchet that will lay a trail of 'reason' as to why the UK should not leave the EU, and a reversal of Labour's manifesto position.
This is a whitewater ride for Britain. Either we find the courage in our hearts to come together to stand against the might of Brussels, or we surrender our wealth and our democracy, abase ourselves on our bellies and beg the unelected officials of Brussels for mercy. And yes, they seriously do believe the latter option is now possible.
is said to be preparing tomorrow to destroy the progress we all imagined had been secured over Christmas.
Had we all imagined that?! I seem to recall that no one, whether BrexSShiteur, Brexiter, or Remainer thought it was anything other than an underwire(d?) fudge designed solely not to kill negotiations there and then? Merely a present from the EU to May to keep her power.
And behind it is the Blair creature, working against the interests of his own countrymen/women, as usual....... along with the EU's paid servants in the House of Frauds.
Oh for a Churchill, or Thatcher.
Very well put Raedwald, can't argue with any of that, and would add only that we are reaching the Churchill moment, but unfortunately he is not in place yet.
...preening queen :)
We are In this mess because May is a self serving and useless technocrat.
She issued article 50 without any plan on how we were going to achieve her "brexit means Brexit" shite. She is as much to blame for our current situation as anybody. She and the useless tories have not said one thing yet that they mean and then stuck to it.
They have made statements and then rolled over and swallowed it again and again.
The EU are bastards. That is why we voted to leave. They were always going to act in this way. The stupid cow May should have done her homework!
Best takedown of the Incompetent, Vicars daughter and the rest of the so called government yet.
https://behindthepaywall2.wordpress.com/2018/02/26/mays-carnival-of-indecision-over-brexit-has-cost-us-dear/
The biggest problem is the Fish Faced Cow.
Corbin-who is trying to destroy the Bliar faction of his own gang--has made a very big mistake to think he can line up the white working class Leaver with well-off middle class Remainiac dross. He is a middle class Trot himself and has contempt for the very people who founded Labour.
The FFC and her gang need to threaten every rebel very clearly. Use emergency/terror powers if needed. Make sure they are de-selected and leave politics sans compo and pension as a minimum.
Were I PM treason and sedition charges would await any who voted against the whip. Probably would not get a conviction but enough abusive law exists to ensure they spent 3 to 5 years on remand apiece.
Raedwald, I wish you'd exclude the poisonous "Jack Ketch" creature, who flings his crass schoolboyish insults merely to irritate and waste the time of grown-ups.
Raedwald, surely you give the puppets in Brussels too much credit; are they not simply carrying out instructions? It must be clear by now, this is Germany playing the Great Game of Europe. The rest of Europe has already capitulated, it is only the damned British who have rumbled the plan and they must be destroyed!
Further confusion is being sown in Ireland - both bits of it - due to the passing of the old generation of Republicans and their replacement with soft-mouthed children. The old gang may have been murderous bastards but they at least knew what they wanted. The new lot could easily tumble the North back into violence through inattention.
May should just say that she will not have a hard border in the North but that if the South or the EU wants to build a Donald Wall then they should pony up and get building. It would never and will never happen. Ignore it all.
The Boy Varadker is nearer to the abyss than he probably realises.
What can 'we' do about it all anyway? We've had our say (ignored) and our Brexit position and all arguments for it are roundly ignored by the media and politicians alike.
I place the majority of blame roundly in the laps of the media and BBC. Without their unquestioning support for the EU this issue would have been properly exposed to the public and the resultant pressure would have made a significant difference.
The politicians have no fear of the electorate - if they get ousted they'll be kept in luxury until it's their turn again and there's nothing else we can 'force' them with. The media simply ignore all pretence at exposing truth or acting responsibly - craven cowards the lot of them.
I only wish I was capable of raising a mass protest - it's something I'd normally admire from my armchair but on this issue I'm confident of spending time and money to travel to join a protest march on Parliament. If someone as placid as myself is thinking this way there must be a very, very disturbing undercurrent of genuine discontent ready to break ranks.
We are led by utter shits. They themselves are supported by utter shits (media) and want to keep us under the control of foreign shits.
An excellent though disturbing post Raedwald. Many of the comments are good too, though I would add that the Remain civil service is as much to blame as the useless Mrs May. Moreover I suspect that some of May's problem, apart from her lack of intellectual ability, are the die-hard Remain Tory MPs like Soubry, Hammond, Morgan, Grieve, etc, with her non-existent majority.
This is what Alexander Downer (?), the Australian High Commissioner said on 25th Feb: “Australia would never contract out its trade policy or the regulations for the management of its internal economy to a group of other countries, we wouldn’t do it” - quote courtesy of Guido Fawkes. It is quite outlandish that the Remains should advocate it.
Dave_G, Your final paragraph sums it up nicely.
Right after the Referendum result, Remain went back on the campaign trail. They came out with some very effective propaganda shots. For example "Leave voters did not know what they were voting for". That is very difficult to counter truthfully - I know exactly why I voted leave, and every Leave voter I've met does too - but without extensive, sophisticated polling, it just becomes a shouting match. And Remain got their boots on first.
Then the hidden Remain asset is the Remain civil service. I urged the government to get on with it from autumn 2016 on by snowing emails to my (now ex) Tory MP, and couldn't understand the lack of urgency, and lack of rigour. Not being a conspiracy enthusiast I put it down to incompetence. But not any longer. It's all too obvious.
Why was there a 9 month delay to invoke Art50? Court cases? Cobblers - Parliament could have had a vote in summer 2016, just as they had to anyway. Couldn't find any British negotiators? Again cobblers - our civil service have been negotiating within the EU for 45 years. Then Art50 - we didn't need it because we could have given 12 months diplomatic notice and been out already. That would not have precluded negotiations but it sure would have focused them.
What can you do? Write to the papers, to your MP, and on social media and blogs. Yes you'll get brushed off most of the time but the quantity will count. Donate to the various Brexit think tanks (Facts4EU, Freedom Assoc, Brexit Central, etc). Stop paying the BBC TV Tax. Avoid buying EU products - there's plenty of alternatives from cars to cheese. Talk to friends, neighbours, relatives about it - I was amazed that a Remain voter I talked to thought we had already left! Don't give up. And don't trust the EU or its shills.
"Either we find the courage in our hearts ..."
What's this "we" ? I thought you were safely out of it in Austria ?
Ah anon I'm only 2 hours flight time away and the airport is just down the road ... I can be back and standing for Parliament tomorrow if necessary ..
You don't cease being a British citizen or voter just because you're having fun pro tem restoring an old farmhouse in England's playground, you know ;)
"They will insist we impose a hard border in Northern Ireland, and we will refuse. "
I don't see the problem with this.
Customs queues going into the RoI because the EU demands it. No queues leaving RoI because it's always been that way, even during the Republican communist supported insurgency.
Anyway, the EU, would love to have a story in RoI that takes the spotlight away from their pillaging of Greece.
Readwald said:
'This is a whitewater ride for Britain. Either we find the courage in our hearts to come together to stand against the might of Brussels, or we surrender our wealth and our democracy, abase ourselves on our bellies and beg the unelected officials of Brussels for mercy. And yes, they seriously do believe the latter option is now possible.'
We're getting near to that point now - you know the one that sorts the men out from the boys? I remember the tingle in my fingers when the first round got thrown into the chamber and the safety came off. I was going to kill someone quite soon and I knew what a 7.62 could do to the human body. Switched on dry mouth here we go some silly cunt has stood up already and every fucker follows then the band begins to play. Battle, it's all about commitment.
DeeDee99 said @ 07:34
'And behind it is the Blair creature, working against the interests of his own countrymen/women, as usual....... along with the EU's paid servants in the House of Frauds.'
Spot on mate. The good thing is we know who most of them are now - and don't forget Mandelson, he's been working the rooms ahead of everyone. I'd like to see a rope on that one.
Steve
