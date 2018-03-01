Brexit battle lines drawn

It's instructive that the Telegraph has now adopted the 'Ultra Remainers' term to describe all those establishment figures who have staked their wealth and careers on the EU bandwagon to the extent that they can't let go. With just over a year to Freedom Day, and backed by Soros billions, they will throw everything into the battle.
Of course I don't mean anything as vulgar as Brexiteers and Ultra Remainers battling on the street. Ultra Remainers don't really do streets and no ordinary Remainer I know could be arsed actually to fight for it, unlike a good proportion of Brexiteers who are rearing to go. No, Ultra Remainers slink along the corridors of power, loiter in mahogany clubs, whisper at black tie events, rat-gnaw at Euro chicken at glittering tables. They thought they governed Britain and are still smarting from the slap they got on 23rd June 2016. They are not prepared to give up power so easily.
That they are now prepared to so nakedly reveal themselves, from civil servants to their EU handlers, means either desperation or a confidence that they will not be exposed as having conspired against an elected government, will never face sanctions for their actions, will never face a stripping of their honours or a degradation of their estate. If we win this battle, I pray we prove their confidence misplaced. If we lose, I seriously fear the extent of civil disorder that will result.
I wish I had faith that the Brexit-voting majority would wage a campaign of civil unrest, or at the very least, civil disobedience but I'm not sure they will.
They have been too cowed by the insidious PC, Common-Purpose agenda which has taken over this country in the past few decades.
I wonder if the BBC and other "quality" media outlets are ever going to catch on that these clowns do not reflect the reality.
I felt it necessary from the comfort of my computer display to spend some time yesterday with Andrew Neill, who does have a little bit about him, but it is clear that even he takes these creatures from the Ultra Remainia far too seriously.
Even the FFC seemed to be displaying a degree of chutzpah during her intense barracking by the overgrown schoolboy Trot that is currently leading (as opposed to running) the opposition during PMQs yesterday.
And yet, the media keeps on giving these types the oxygen of publicity.
I suppose this is like Trump's "deep state", and "fake news" in action over here.
It must be all about the money that they think they are going to lose, all those EU pensions along with any graft that they can get along the way. They never thought about ordinary folk when they had their grubby digits in our pockets... still don't.
" If we win this battle, I pray we prove their confidence misplaced. If we lose, I seriously fear the extent of civil disorder that will result."
If I may amend your quote slightly - "If we win this battle, I insist that they be arraigned as traitors, tried, then executed. If we lose, then they have lost our consent to be governed. If they are intent on denying us our freedoms, then two can play that game.
I have awoken this morn feeling far more relaxed about BrexSShite than I have in a whiles. PMT.May is rushing off to meet Tusk before her speech tomorrow...I wonder why? /sarcasm
Yesterday, using the old 'good day for bad news' technique, whilst May was giving her menopausally weak 'we shall fight them on the benches, Arlene' the government admitted it had caved in to the EU about EU citizens rights in the 'transition period' (about the only thing they haven't yet conceded is that EUers rights will be regulated by the ECJ...but I expect that red line will turn a light pink soon enough).
John Major, surely the best Prime Minister we never had, gave a cracking speech, which despite his bare faced hypocrisy (he's a politician -what do you expect) will strengthen mightily the resolve of moderate or undecided-but-leaning-towards-Remain back benchers. May fears a free vote like the devil holy water.
And there was some comic relief provided by the taoiseach who seems to think tory remainers would ever vote with SF (or that SF would betray their own war dead and swear allegiance to her Maj.)
So all in all , things are looking up for the yUK.
You are scum Ketch. But keep crowing. Making you eat it will be all the sweeter.
Now Mr Ecks, please don't be so rude; he's entitled to his opinion just as you are.
The fact is, we are leaving the EU, thank goodness. But nobody voted for a particular way to do it.
Leaving is NOT an event; it is a process which will take 10 years to sort out to our best advantage. You can't unravel 45 years of integration at a stroke; it's just not possible. And there is an easy half way house we can enter, so that we leave the political EU for good, but maintain our ability to arrange mattesr as suit us best.
Making you eat it will be all the sweeter.
Will that be after the kitten heeled fat lady sings the Ode To Joy and Bojo changes his trousers...? You have to admit the sight of our For.Sec dunkirking it out of the HoC , putting the 'shite' into BrexSShite with his 'bags' full, was a pretty good indicator that those in charge of delivering BrexSShite are, like all bullies when challenged, cowardy custards.
BTW been meaning to ask for a whiles now, is the 'x' in MrX a black muslim thing?
Now Mr Ecks, please don't be so rude; he's entitled to his opinion just as you are.
I'm just as rude to him...if not the more so tbh.
Ketch: What do you care motorbike druggie? Blojo is --like you--treasonous scum who cares only about what suits him. Forget Doris Johnson.
But the 17.4 million who voted for their country back won't forget dross like you.
motorbike druggie?- Mr X
Huh? You have me confused with someone else. Motorbikes literally scare the crap out of me, even a 50CC leaves me in what Bojo would call 'a funk'.
Dear oh dear,
Such angst. We will get a terrible deal, the EU will then bully us until people realise this and then phase 2 of the exit will happen. Do not forget that the EU can also implode, the more corrupt and arrogant it becomes the more the AFD and Visograd countries increase in strength.
I expect that it will take at least ten years. By the way is it just me who thinks that no-one has to take up arms in Ireland because of a hard border? If the bombs start it will be the usual suspects throwing their weight around. This is a manufactured crisis as the EU has done work on the soft border issue and could make it work if they wished.
My own opinion would be walk out now, WTO rules, pay nothing, take control of our fishing and agriculture and then wait for EU to see sense. OK I would probably cancel the overseas aid commitments in the confusion but that would the cherry on top. However the reality will be ten years of being misrule by the EU until we have the nerve to do the job properly.
The EU want Northern Ireland for the big chunk of continental shelf it brings, and to hem the Brits in. What a pity WW2 ended before we were able to nuke Germany.
Gardener Fisher,
" Walking out" will still require every British exporter to the EU to meet the technical compliance standards as a " Third Country".
The first requirement is to appoint an EU - based representative to guarantee this to the EU authorities. The necessary documentation
will also have to be verified by EU - based standards organisations as British firms and organisations like the British Standards
Institution will no longer be valid in the EU.
This is simply the automatic effect of becoming a " Third Country" as Mrs May announced was her intention over a year ago
without any specific proposals as to how EU standards would be met in a manner acceptable. The EU has been issuing notices to stakeholders ever since. So the government is fully aware - if anybody has bothered to read them. Presumably she knew what she was doing - but her speech
was preceded by the resignation of Sir Ivan Rogers, our very experienced representative in Brussels. In his farewell letter
to colleagues, Sir Ivan reminded them of the need to speak truth to ministers, even when it was unwelcome. It seems that either speaking, listening or both have been in short supply since. The staff turnover in DExEU is four times the civil service average.
Having been through the process of joining the EEC in 1973 in a heavily affected industry, the main difference I can see is that, the
government then knew what it was doing and had a very competent civil service. Those two conditions no longer apply. We are only 13 months away from it now. I should add that I have been opposed to,our EEC/EU membership since 1972 . By late 1971 government was giving increasingly detailed guidance to affected firms. I served on a Ministry of Agriculture committee which was charged with the preparations. Now there is nothing, zilch, nada because they haven't a clue. I pray that I may be astonished by a sudden access of realistic competence by HMG but am not holding my breath
The staff turnover in DExEU is four times the civil service average.-Ed Spalton
In the theology of Brexit that sentence might be referred to as a 'mene-mene-tekel'.
There is no proposal that Britain breaks the Good Friday agreement. There is a proposal that Eire does.
Let's see what happens in Italy this weekend.
The EU's problems don't revolve around 'just' the UK, indeed their problems are far wider and far more serious than our little spat.
Between now and 2019 there would seem to be ample opportunity for the situation to degenerate into something far, far more contentious than a simple Brexit issue.
People taking to the streets in the event of a traitorous outcome would be relegated to page 4 in most papers if the situation carries on as it is.
I feel a black flag event coming on to provide the necessary 'distraction' that's needed.
Now the EU Parliament (and probably Tusk as well) has decided to play, finally, hard ball and remove any possible doubt in the minds of BrexSShiteurs that the EU places any value on us remaining, and will not allow cherry picking under any circumstances, one can only hope that May's wibbling tomorrow will be a decisive , and not just divisive, decision to either piss or get off the pot, either a full on Hard or a 360 degree BreXodus. *gets popcorn*
As Gardener Fisher said at 09:48 'the EU can also implode'. Merkel admitted yesterday that the migrants she let in aren't doing what they were supposed to be doing: boost the German economy. I had to laugh at the naivety of the dopey mare - I mean these military-age men who've been indoctrinated in the supremacy of Islam from infancy were never going to give anything back. They will just colonize towns and cities just like they're doing in England. What I'm saying is the German economy took a massive hit when she let them in and France has the same problem.
The EU will fall because it can't finance itself. Sure it will stagger on but in the end its welfare model will collapse along with its social cohesion. In his speech today Blair is warning about the financial crisis facing the EU when we leave - and he's right. Unfortunately for him its no longer our problem.
Steve
Merkel admitted yesterday -Steve
You got a linky to a German site for that, please, cos a quick google is not giving me anything except the usual Alt-right guff? I'm surprised also it wasn't on the main German news last night...bombshell it would have been.Only thing I have found so far is the row about Food Banks.
