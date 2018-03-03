Brexit: No deal, No money.

It was always going to come down to this - a trade deal in exchange for danegeld. Mrs May's speech has done all it could - in uniting public and political opinion at home, as far as is possible. The zealots and bigots of the EU will be stone deaf to suggestions of a pragmatic outcome; they would still rather destroy all Europe than concede favoured access for a single British wiper blade. It's easy for the Brussels bigots to have principles - they don't have national parliaments or voters to bother about, just denunciation for heresy by their fellow unelected officials.
So to me Mrs May's speech was also what I term a 'Court speech'. In a construction dispute, once it's clear that you're headed to some sort of tribunal settlement, correspondence between the parties is always written for the benefit of the adjudicator / arbitrator rather than the enlightenment of the other party. So this speech was eminently reasonable, offered real concessions, restated red lines and reminded the EU that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. One can imagine counsel for the United Kingdom quoting from it extensively before the judges at the International Court in the Hague.
The only thing of which we can be absolutely certain is that the EU bigots will spew May's offer out next week, with insults, sarcasm and barbed invective - all of which will sound nicely absurd, deeply unreasonable and plainly wrong when read-out in the calm of a Hague court in three years time. One of the purposes of Mrs May's speech was to invoke just this sort of idiotic reaction - and idiots such as Verhofstadt, a gobby man who simply can't keep his gob shut, have already started piling up the evidence.
With the only uncontested payment being £10bn a year or so for the two year transition period (if it happens) everything else in the outline settlement - including the EU's insistence that we can't offset the UK's share of asset values in the EU - is noncontractual, an ex-gratia settlement. It's on the table to pay for a bespoke trade agreement. No deal, no pay.
Sunday's election in Italy may offer the EU an additional headache, and now Mr Rutte from the Netherlands is also pushing back against the Federasts as the Visegrad group grow in confidence. Now where are the fools who used to lecture us all that 'the British simply aren't interested in the EU'?
The FFC was quite good at PMQ's last Wednesday, and I haven't read her statement, but if what you say is true, it would seem that she has finally understood what that "leave" vote meant...
... Mainly that there IS no going back.
Hopefully she will now go forwards.
And to this I'd add the outcome of the SPD membership vote on joining - one more time - with Merkel.
I'm told by one who has some knowledge of Germany that the younger members are not in favour of this and may swing the outcome.
I await Monday morning keenly.
As "a rabid Brexiteer" I'm not very happy at the proposal for various key industries to have a form of associate membership of the single market/customs union, however if it frees up the rest of the country - particularly our small and medium business sector - to trade freely with each other and outside the EU without the imposition of EU regulations then so be it.
I DID like her line "the world is watching." She's given them a very clear hint that the UK is being reasonable and pragmatic and they will be fools if they don't reciprocate.
However, they ARE fools .... as the Euro debacle and the bailouts have demonstrated for the past decade ..... and Juncker, Barnier, Tusk and Verhofstadt demonstrate on a weekly basis.
I doubt May has that much intelligence.
However it wasn't a complete sell-out so that is a start. If we simply get out from under the bastards then we then only have to put down our own proggiescum.
And as you say Radders we aren't the only ones who have had a bellyful of not only the EU, but the various traitors now running national European govts.
