Ice giants and snow trolls

Ice giants
It's a short filler piece at the end of the news here - how Britain can't cope with 5cm of snow. Well, to a point, Lord Copper. Here we can expect snow up to 2m deep in winter, though it's not been over 60cm since I've lived here, and dawn temperatures of -20° are not unusual. We all cope and things carry on as normal; the postman ploughs his little van through snowbanks, the refuse vehicle wears snowchains and folk always wear hats and coats inside the car. Plus we have winter tyres and anyone owning a decent tractor or loading shovel can bid to be a snow clearance contractor. The trains don't miss a beat and most of the time the schools stay open.
So wearily I have to explain for the fifth time that ice and snow events are rare enough in the UK not to maintain a standing provision for them - it's easier to take a minor economic hit from snow disruption every ten years than pay for kit and provision that will be redundant most winters. Austrians aren't ice giants - in fact they're less cold tolerant than most Brits, the houses and pubs here being without exception grossly overheated and actually uncomfortable for an Englishman used to Anglian country houses maintained at an equable 16° in winter except for the spaces immediately in front of the open fireplaces.
Only the main road through the valley here is salted - all the rest of the steep little single lane ways up the sides are gritted. Salt only works to -15°, and the grit is surprisingly effective once cemented into the ice, a bit like driving on worn sandpaper.
Snow trolls
In addition to the comments to previous posts I've now had two emails asking me to exclude a commentator whom many contributors find disruptive. I have to say he doesn't upset me and I'm sometimes quite grateful for a sharp puncturing of any hubristic posturing into which I stray. He was also quick to defend Mr Spalton's undoubted very high standards of expertise, erudition and wisdom when this was challenged. I'm also dyed to the core in my commitment to free speech and against censorship, and have warned previously against a real danger of social media becoming an echo chamber, so I embrace dissent as healthy.
On the other hand I am deeply conscious of the offence taken by several loyal and long standing readers, and aware that the person concerned quite naturally can't resist so easily provoking a reaction from many.
So for now a plea, please, to not get either entrenched or go into full combat mode on this.
The main problem in the UK is that whenever it snows a lot of schools like to cancel the school day in the morning, and that screws up everything as then loads of people have to take the day off work to look after their kids, as there's not enough notice to arrange any childcare, and so the country grinds to a halt.
Due to the infrequent snowfalls, especially in the south, there are many younger drivers trying to cope with icy conditions for the first time. Quite a few do not scrape the snow off their cars (which is now an offense - 3 points) or slow down, leave longer gaps between vehicles, avoid having to brake sharply, etc. So cautious and experienced drivers are endangered by these ignoramuses.
The "Oh noes..!" from the media don't help either. If they'd just shut up whining and treating it as a 'catastrophic event' then maybe people would just, as they used to, shrug their shoulders and get on with it.
The media (as a whole) are responsible for too many ill's in our lives.
So cautious and experienced drivers are endangered by these ignoramuses. Ed-P
You forgot to mention those drivers (of whatever age) who think heavy snow falls (or fog for that matter) require the use of full beams. Number of times I have returned home with arc-eye...
Can I point out that the coefficient of friction is the same whether there is 2 inches of snow, or 8" as round here, or 6ft? Also where I live we get some snow more often than not and, to be fair, the highways authorities do just cope, sometimes using farm tractors if they're snowed under (!). And of course snow is normally just irregular and sparse enough of an occurrence that snow clearance is very tempting for local authorities to cut in favour of a token windmill, say.
Snow on the Isle of Wight is not rare but a dusting every couple of years.Today it is the thin sheet of hard ice under the dusting of snow that is causing the problem. Many businesses are closed people are falling over as any gradient is a major problem.
As for the provocateur I quite like the entertainment, come Sunday with the vote in Italy, Brexit could become the second division game.
I have visited Finland in the winter on a couple of occasions, and have to say that the Finns really do drive normally in the snow - because it is for them normal. For Brits, especially in the SE, it is very abnormal. I understand that we can't use (or even obtain) studded tyres, and you would be mad trying to drive on a motorway with snow chains. Even specifically winter tyres will be out of date by the next time the snow is as bad, and require an extra set of wheels because they will be used infrequently, and you can't be going back and forth to the tyre fitters.
The answer it seems is to work from home a few days every other year. Saves your no claims bonus fairly effectively.
This is the first heavy snow since I retired and I am loving it. No traffic noise, total quiet it’s lovely. We cancelled a trip to see relatives and therefore did not get stuck in the snow. Power is on, internet works, fridge is full as is the wood burner.
If you have to go out, have children dumped on you by the state etc it is different but I intend to enjoy this. I wonder if the reason schools did not close when I was a boy is that people, staff and pupils all lived closer to the school, most walked in or took the bus. As a border I never had a day off for snow but I do not recall any of the day boys ever missing school because of snow.
I have a hunch that Brexit will be a long process, May will obtain a terrible deal, we will endure it for years and they people’s patience will snap and phase two, the clean break will occur. I do like the fact that Junker has appointed a pantomime villain to be head honcho. A German euro fanatic whose grandfather I think did time for war crimes, if the press reports are correct. So lucky that a rational charmer was not appointed. In fact Selmyr could be so fanatically pro eu that we have to walk out, what a blissful thought. Probably having too much anti freeze has made me see the world through rose tinted specs.
Anon 11.26 - garages here charge about €80 a time for the twice yearly changeover and it's a nice little earner. But I take your point about the longevity of winter tyres - which for those who don't know are made of a more plastic and far shorter lived rubber and have a use-by date moulded on them, irrespective of wear.
"garages here charge about €80 a time for the twice yearly changeover"
In Germany it was, the last time I checked, an 'almost law' (ie insurers wouldn't pay out if you your wreck was found to be shod with summer tyres), hell it might now be a real law that you have to use winter or MS tyres.
What would worry me far more is that, if you stopped posting Radders.
imho, the posters on here are pretty knowledgeable and I like that, whether they be for or agin.
