The Government has repeatedly told us that it believes “no deal is better than a bad deal.” Having now shown us what a bad deal looks like, the Prime Minister must quickly ramp up preparations for moving to WTO terms or face the catastrophic damage to our democratic institutions that would ensue on failing to deliver the biggest mandate that the British people have ever given.There you go Mrs May; tell the house how subservience to the ECJ, open EU borders, the status of a rule-taking Satrap state, prohibition from free trade and bleeding Britain's wealth in protection racket payments to the Federast mafia is better than full independent WTO membership and you have Mr Paterson's support.
The EU Withdrawal Act means European law will cease to apply to the UK on exit day. Under the Chequers agreement, the Government will have to reinstate large chunks of EU law and Parliament will have to vote on it. My criterion is simple: unless the Government’s proposal is better than WTO terms, I will vote against it.
Friday, 13 July 2018
Owen Paterson sets Brexit acid test
A brief post today. With a crucial Commons vote on the sell-out White Paper probably coming next week, positions are already being staked out. Most MPs are gracious enough to indicate they will wait for the debate in the chamber before making their minds up. The clearest argument I've read this morning is from Owen Paterson - who writes in the Telegraph (£)
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
6 comments:
"subservience to the ECJ, open EU borders, the status of a rule-taking Satrap state, prohibition from free trade and bleeding Britain's wealth in protection racket payments to the Federast mafia"
Sadly, there are too many in the HOC who want precisely that.
Traitors all.
Either she is deluded, or she breaks the previous world record for the longest political suicide note.
Raps--They also want their nice jobs.
The quickest way to hit back is to join UKIP n--even for just one year. The more folk join the more the message gets passed that they are out on their arse.
Even if the Bitch wins next weeks vote that is far from the end of it. MPs will have their recess and have to meet the members they are shitting on. She will have to crawl back from the EU with more abusive demands. The fight is only just beginning.
Join UKIP for one year even if only as a tactical move--it is the quickest way to get at the Fish Faced Cow. Also write/email/ demand MP surgeries and complain about them is they won't meet you. Complain if you get no replies to your emails/letters. Complain. Make it so they can't get in their offices for all the letters. Even one letter each adds up to millions.
They are trying to brass it out and hope it will blow over. Show them that it won't.
Mr Ecks,
I know mate, a nice cushy well paid sinecure for doing the sum total of bugger all.
Already a member of UKIP and have been for over 13 years.
My MP hates me, because I give him no respite.
If UKIP have a target list of all parliamentary seats currently held by remainian MPs in constituencies in which there was either a Leave majority to close to it (which I presume will be the key target sets in the inevitable GE) I will happily publish it here
Lost any faith in the Maybot after the disaster election.
This white paper would have been perfectly acceptable IF David Cameron had come back with it from Brussels BEFORE the referendum.
All the sorts of things we were looking for.
But after a two year delay. And after promising far, far more, she cannot deliver yesterday's pizza in yesteday's box and hope we gobble it down delighted.
Post a Comment