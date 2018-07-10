Britain's next Prime Minister attends RAF centenary service

Britain's next Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Jeremy Corbyn PC MP, today attended a service of celebration for the centenary of the Royal Air Force. Looking elegant in expensively crumpled 'Lands End' linen, Mr Corbyn accessorised with a pair of 'Bic' biros worn in the breast pocket and a Gregg's Vegetable Pasty in a side pocket.
Seriously, if the May deal goes through I shall be campaigning for Corbyn at the next GE - in the absence of a Brexit party standing. I'm afraid it's time to make Liberals of the dear old Conservative Party. It's failed us, and has no right to survive.
♬Oh! Jeremy Corbyn .. Oh! Oh! Oh! Jeremy Corbyn ...♬
Can't we dissolve the government and elect another, sang Bertold Brecht.... (not)
Certainly not a cry for a general election, just a plea for a government that represents the wishes of the people.
You sound almost as depressed as I feel! Rest assured, the Maybot's latest deal will founder, like all the other offers, for the simple reason that EU/Berlin only want our money, nothing else. Until we offer large sums for a trade deal, OR Germany tells the EU that they're not going to pay more unless they give us a deal, then there's nothing to be done. May simply doesn't get it.
Regretfully me too - and I have never voted Labour in my life.
The thing about the Robbins plan is could be being sold just as easily by Jeremy COB to his fanatical remain party.
He could use the exact same dossier to say "See..we are staying in, really. We will have free movement. We will follow all EU human rights and employment laws. AND we will be able to add some extra to them.
No hard borders. No divergence. But we WOULD be allowed to implement our own state aid rules. This is a terrific deal.
I'm surprised May and Corbyn and Cable aren't going the country together. All saying what a wonderful deal this.
They could travel on a bus together. Painted with,
'£350,000,000 a week extra for the EU. Let's not take back control'
I can't bring myself to vote for Corbyn.
On the basis that Nigel said he would return as UKIP Leader next March if the CON Party carries out this betrayal, I've rejoined UKIP.
In my safe Conservative Constituency it probably won't make any difference ..... but it might make more difference than voting Labour.
