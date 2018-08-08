Boris is just telling a simple truth

Boris Johnson is neither a Muslim-hating bigot, a Corbynst-type passive-aggressive racist nor, as the smaller and more hysterical of the Guardian's hacks would have it, a fascist. As the cartoon below says so clearly, our culture finds sinister those who hide their faces. Women who wear the Niqab or Burqa are seen as hostile, threatening, to be feared. Sadly, many Muslim women know this and use their silly costumes like cultural weapons - the reason they are now banned in so many European countries.
There you have it. Boris was just telling a simple truth. There will be those desperate for confirmation and endorsement of their own delusions who will seek to interpret his words as a condemnation of the whole of Islam - but rest easy, it isn't.
What is there to fear from Muslims? Yes they do subscribe to a doctrine that divides the world into the house of submission and the house of war, but dammit, I knew one of those chappies at Eaton and he tossed a good ball! Or was he Taoist? I can't remember.
The idiotic Treason May wants Boris to apologise because he has OFFENDED people.
So what?
That's the whole point of FREE SPEECH, which seems to be increasingly forbidden in the UK.
Whatever happened to "I Disapprove of What You Say, But I Will Defend to the Death Your Right to Say It" (Voltaire). Treason May and the virtue-signallers in the left-wing media obviously don't understand that FREE SPEECH means the freedom to offend.
I'm offended by elements of this middle eastern, misogynistic niche culture imposing itself on the British people.
It was nice to hear Mrs. May defending the Burqua, no woman she be told what she can and can't wear... my arse.
Apart from the fact that Boris was not advocating the banning of this sack, there is a good reason for many of these women to wear it. Mrs. May for instance, would be helped by wearing one.
In a similar vein, would it not be interesting for someone like Tommy Robinson and his followers to appear on the streets in IRA style gear, with the full face balaclava. It certainly has equal validity... The burqua and niqab are meant for desert wear as protection.
As such very practical apparel in that context, more of a statement in Leytonstone though, no deserts there.
So far as I know Boris has declined to apologise via a spokesman. Good.
As long as he chooses not to engage with the hysterical it leaves then flapping in the wind looking impotent and daft. Double good.
The delighted glee in which both the BBC and C4 news descended on this story has been ridiculous, and more to the point has failed to address the real issue.
Last night we had Baroness Warsi all over the press squealing her familiar Islamophobia everywhere mantra. Why is nobody asking why it is that in a supposedly multicultural society certain sections of the Muslim community continue to absolutely refuse to integrate in any kind of way; preferring instead to create localised ghettos for themselves, attempting to enforce Sharia law and wearing these demeaning and segregating head dresses?
There is no doubt that Johnson has been provocative with his comments by why is the media by default refusing to even open a more sensible debate on integration?
Boris has played a blinder.
He points out that the burqa looks ridiculous. Since the majority of women , even the majority of Muslim women don't wear one it's a fair bet that the vast majority agree.
He points out that there is no scriptural reason for wearing one.
He still doesn't advocate a ban.
So an awful lot of people get their knickers in a twist trying to describe this as racist or anti-islamic and make themselves look foolish in the process.
If he can keep this up he'll be PM soon.
I think (or hope) that Boris has learned the lessons of Trump - never never apologise. Ride the wave of 'outrage' from the usual suspects (BBC/Guardian - incidentally, notice the way the BBC has stoked this episode vs how it has downplayed the Corbyn antisemitism issue as much as possible), and the public at large will notice your stance, and silently get behind you. And suddenly you'll be far more popular than the media can fathom. How is Boris so popular? He's a joke! He says all these awful things!
Boris is a clever man, he should have worked all this out by now.
We need more designs of Burqa.
The ‘Soubry’ - with integrated tongue restraint.
The ‘Miller’ - with concealed money bags.
The ‘Toynbee’ - PVC lined to prevent contamination from spilled bile.
The ‘May’ - completely reversible chequered pattern.
............and the non-binary, gender fluid choice, the ‘Robbins’ - hand made in SW1 by elite tailors R Emain & Sons. 17.4 stitches (or ‘stitched up’) as they like to sneer.
I imagine May has made an issue of it in order to put her pretender Johnson on the back foot. Unfortunately for her, the news media (who seem to hate her worse than they do BJ - or at least, want to knock that skittle down first) are skewering her for some kind of ruling.
anon@10:26
Brilliant...
Coffee... Meet keyboard.
