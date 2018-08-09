"British sovereign self-government must be restored"

1. The EU is essentially a lawless criminal cabal with an ethos of rule-breaking utterly antithetical to more honest, principled Brits; a sclerotic Empire focused solely on its own interests. There is no international law, no solemn contract, no bilateral treaty and no legal obligation that they will not breach, ignore, twist or pervert to their own ends, using their corrupt Freisler-court the ECJ to whitewash the crime scenes.Well, Tory remainers have shown already how much they are spooked by Boris. The well-concerted efforts supported by May yesterday over his innocuous Burqa comments. And there could be no greater vote of confidence in Boris' ability than Dominic Grieves's promise to quit the party if Boris wins. I'd love to be a bluebottle on Anna Soubry's gin glass to catch her response.
2. Theresa May is a wet hen without the nous to run a whelk stall. The 1922 committee should ditch her pronto and select a Leader willing to fight for Britain. Boris fits the bill.
'The cold reality for Brexiteers is that if they do not like Chequers [the Robbins Plan - Ed], they must mobilise and fight. Shanker Singham, a former WTO negotiator at the Institute of Economic Affairs, says nothing can be achieved as long as Britain clings to the EU’s regulatory structure and the perennial Acquis. “We’re prevented from doing any deals until we have clearly taken the customs union and the single market off the table. Nobody wants to talk to us. The moment Chequers came out we ceased to be of any relevance to the US,” he said.
“We need a leader who is willing to get out of this halfway house, blast through the barriers, and play hardball with the EU. At that point the cohesion in Europe will break down,” he said.'
And though Michael Gove will be back next month with his colon newly pressure-washed, his zits squeezed and forty new words in his vocabulary book, Boris has learnt his lesson and will keep the Govelet at arm-plus-dagger length. Particularly when his back is turned.
This is turning out to be a duck-August after all; the turbid waters beneath the surface of Tory tranquillity may well break, to our nation's benefit.
It's the LibCons who are screaming blue murder about Boris' fairly innocuous remarks about the appearance of burka-clad women; the same LibCons who are trying to actually overturn the result of the EU Referendum, or at the very least render it meaningless via Treason May's Chequers Plan.
So this isn't about Muslims or the burka. It's about the future of the Conservative Party.
Is it to be the LibCon version, so beloved of Cameron, which is barely indistinguishable from Blair's Labour. Or is it to be a more robustly conservative version.
A majority of the Party Members want a real Brexit and a conservative PM; which is why the LibCons are so desperate to trash BoJo and keep his name off the ballot paper.
Whether they are prepared to lose a General Election (and probably more than one) in order to achieve their aims, remains to be seen.
DeeDee99, Of course the "LibCons" in the Tory party are prepared to lose a general election. Grieve for example has said he would leave the Tories if Boris became leader, for example, so losing a few elections is not an issue with them.
"Dominic Grieves's promise to quit the party if Boris wins"
. . . and that tells you all you need to know about Grieve and his ilk. Hopefully Soubry and the rest of the Remoaner filth can follow suit.
"The EU are essentially a lawless criminal cabal with an ethos of rule-breaking utterly antithetical to more honest, principled Brits; a sclerotic Empire focused solely on its own interests. There is no international law, no solemn contract, no bilateral treaty and no legal obligation that they will not breach, ignore, twist or pervert to their own ends, using their corrupt Freisler-court the ECJ to whitewash the crime scenes."
An excellent summary of the EU, Raedwald.
