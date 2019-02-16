All change!

For an inspired series of graphics of the Brexit alignments and realignments in Parliament, visit the Guardian - one of the captures below.
The Guardian reports on talks to form a new Lab/Con centrist party, a sort of Son of Blair I suppose whilst the Telegraph reports on 25 Remainer MPs including Dominic Grieve who face deselection by the end of March. Further 'Party Split' pieces by John Longworth and Tobias Ellwood, for the sake of balance I guess, feature in the Telegraph, whilst the Express gives us a 'JRM for new ERG Party' piece.
None of which is at all surprising for a system that has a Leave party led by a Remainer pretending to believe in Leave and a Remain party led by a Leaver pretending to believe in Remain.
All of which makes me cheerful. I loathe the privileged complacency and sense of entitlement of our politics more than anything - it's time to give the bag a shake.
The current two-party system, supposedly based on Left v Right political inclinations no longer works in the UK. The new divide is between those who believe in Democratic National Sovereignty and those who believe the future is Oligarchic Supra-nationalism.
The current set-up of "broad church" Labour and Conservative Parties cannot effectively represent both views, since they are completely incompatible.
Brexit may be the straw that breaks the two-party system and the FPTP voting system.
This is not the all-consuming issue with the seventeen million Leave voters that it is with you, Raed.
For many of them it was simply a balance-of-preference matter.
There will be no "fury" with them, even if there is with you, when you do not get exactly what your fixated mind wants.
Anon - do stop projecting. Go out for a walk in the sunshine and chill.
We all project to some extent Raed, and I am a convinced European. I'm extremely disappointed by what has happened to my country of late, but I accept that the UK is leaving the EU.
There has been no threat of violence from the Remain side, even though it is largely the young and fit who comprise it.
However, ironically, there has been just that from all over the Leave one, despite the fact that the Leave voters are largely elderly. Yes, you might get the BNP-ukip football hooligans to kick off about a customs unions, say, but that would be about it.
A wholesale evacuation of the Blairite metro elite will leave a funny old residue in the pan.
It is a shame we won’t see a Labour Government in action for it would certainly rattle the likes of Chukkup, Shameless and ET.
A PM refusing to use our nuclear deterrent, a Marxist Chancellor, a racist Home Secretary, An incongruesly titled Foreign Secretary, an ex pawn shop and call centre operator as Business Secretary and a barely literate 15 year old pregnant school leaver as Education Secretary.
A shame also as the above would seriously tempt me to return to Portugal; and I would rather like that.
The problem is that party members are usually more fundamentalist in their views than the constituency members of the general public voters are.
Leaving selection entirely in the members' hands - for whatever party - is unlikely to improve their electability, therefore.
It's good to see, that whatever you think of its editorialising, the dear old Guardian isn't too bad on facts though, is it, Raed?
Whether we leave the EU now or when it collapses in a few years time is not really what will lead to a better system of democracy. The real EU issue, is whether or not in the meantime, we succumb to the globalist oligarchic system as DeeDee99 points out.
What we really need is a more meaningful reflection of citizens' concerns, and you don't get that under the current two party system of tendencies.
The best way to get the above is by replacing representative democracy with citizen initiated issue based binding votes as in Switzerland.
The difficulty with arriving at this happy state, is that those that have their hands on the controls would rather keep their sticky hands there, it's like being in possession of the golden egg laying goose.
We can see this, following the most groundbreaking experiment in democracy that has led to every kind of abuse by this cabal that one can think of. They know that we will get real meaningful power under a DD system, and whether the recent vote was based on a combination of emotion and logic rather than live data or statistics (and you know what they say about them), and that will break their hold forever.
It is therefore a VERY left/right thing, the socialist is forever wanting to interfere and impose its will on others, whereas the classical liberal/conservative is happy to be left alone and to leave others alone.
God help us if a true socialist/communitarian zealot gets its fingers in the pie.
Ah, my comment containing a question was removed.
That'll be "yes", then.
No. I know you're incapable of posting anything that isn't petty, nasty, spiteful, slanderous, petulant, simplistic or puerile but sometimes your absurd lies just need slapping down.
Why don't you try to make a human friend in the real world instead of attention-seeking here?
I only asked a simple question, for goodness sake, man, and a fairly reasonable one.
