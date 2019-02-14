Where is the gold?

We all know the terminally inept Gordon Brown, Britain's second worst post-war PM, sold off much of the nation's gold at a discount price for a short-term political gain (and no doubt Mr McDonnell will sell off the rest in short order if Labour take power). Britain's gold holdings are now somewhere on the low side, it appears. But are they?
Zero Hedge reports on an unseemly squabble over who owns Italy's gold - the banks or the Italian State. As entertaining as this is, the more important point is that no-one has physically audited those gold bars since the 1970s. As ZH reports
The Banca d’Italia furthermore claims that 1199.4 tonnes of the gold (or roughly half), is stored in the Bank’s gold vaults under it’s Palazzo Koch headquarters building in Rome, with most of the other half stored in the vaults of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY), and a small balance kept the Bank of England in London, and in an account of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in the vaults of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in Berne, Switzerland. But without any documentary evidence or independent auditing or verification of any of its gold, especially the foreign held gold, these claims are impossible to verify.There are strong suggestions that Italy's actual gold may be somewhere on a par with the UK's holding - just a few hundred tonnes - the rest of it having been stolen, sold off, defrauded or evaporated. Some bright spark may have realised that what's important is how much gold the world believes you have, rather than how much you actually have.
Which really also leaves all the other claimed balances open to question, doesn't it?
Normally this would be a sort of anorak issue, but with dire warnings that should a catastrophic global financial collapse finish-off paper money we will need to return to the gold standard, perhaps it's something that should be checked?
2 comments:
You have to feel for those that hold 'gold certificates' as, seemingly, the actual gold versus the total held on paper is vastly different!
As they say, if you don't hold it you don't own it.
Given that the Chinese (and other eastern countries) have been buying and repatriating gold at furious rates and the FRBNY is already having difficulty handing over gold (to the likes of Germany for example) I would think that any attempt at auditing the 'supposed' gold stocks would be resisted - but for how long they can sidestep such demands remains to be seen. And every time they resist, the price will only leap higher.
Someone, at some time, will realise that they can 'force' the price of gold to ridiculous levels and they will start making these demands for audit - time will tell.
It might be like fractional reserve banking taken to its logical conclusion...
The next stage is total disbelief.
So, is the missing gold still in the ground, or is there someone somewhere with a white cat, swivel chair and secret hollowed out mountain?
Post a Comment