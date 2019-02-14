EU over-regulation #94

The pasta factory in Gödersdorf is, for an industrial building, quite pretty. Imagine a small Victorian brewery or mill, a range of buildings around a yard, and flowing obliquely through it a crystal-clear bach
rippling over its bed of smooth washed stone. People come here from wide around for partly the discount pasta shop but mostly the café - fresh cooked pasta in a range of sauces, and pots of the local lager. The family firm competes quite well against the big industrial pasta factories to the south, and brands are widely stocked in supermarkets in the region.
Finkensteiner
have made a unique selling point in their egg content - "Four eggs to every kilo!" is the proud boast. But now they have fallen foul of EU labelling regulations, and face huge costs in re-printing and re-labelling all the packaging to be in exact accordance with EU labelling regulations.
|The factory cafe terrace
An official complaint was made to the Justice department, and they have been convicted and fined for breaches including
- Stating the number of eggs per kilo rather than a percentage figure - and only a percent figure
- Using an hourglass to indicate cooking time rather than written boiling instructions
- The storage and use-by instructions are too widely separated on the packets
|The illegal pasta label
Ten tonnes of pasta in the warehouse must also now be re-packaged.
Honestly, I can't even begin to condemn the utter stupidity of EU over-regulation.
10 comments:
The recent news is that the EU seriously under-regulated the use of glyphosate weedkiller.
It's a tall ask to get every detail right in a vastly complex world.
The same approach goes into their relentless propaganda and brain washing. As proven by Anontroll.
Well, we can go back to the days of Aberfan, and Flixborough, and our rivers and coastal waters being putrid, grey-brown open sewers and chem waste dumps post-EU exit, OR.
I quite like them being blue, green, turquoise and transparent, but whatever floats your boat eh?
Yes, if it wasn't for the EU we would all be living in dystop.........
The point, anonymouse, is that there was nothing "wrong" with the pasta labelling that needed to be put "right". It's just jobs-for-the-big-boys swinehood. It's just another simple set of anti-competitive shackles to make the world a little drabber and a little sadder.
Yes, the rule in this instance seems excessive, but with countless thousands of specifications they'll be off-target now and then.
Boy, you'd hate to be a dog in an EU-hater's house though wouldn't you?
If you got a flea, then the clowns'd shoot you.
Ahhh the good old EU doing what it does best ie One Regulation to rule them all, One Regulation to find them, One Regulation to bring them all, and in the darkness of uniformity to bind them....and to bury them under a Mount Doom of paperwork.
Joking aside, it is as much a positive as a negative, however inane it may seem....common sense not being very common and no doubt today's digital generation might be confused by an 'analogue' egg timer without LED display. I jest not, I recently was given (for Xmas from one of my ever increasing count of Grandchildren ) one of those kitchen timers shaped like a tomato that were all the rage in 80s (i study to the Fag-o-doro Plan = 20 mins learning, fag break, 20 mins..), a present greeted by my youngest Offsprung with a 'Huh that's a timer?! PaaaaPaaaa why don't ya jus' use the konkrete ('proper') timer on ya Handy ('phone') LOL?!?!'
R-R, well, the UK did consistently oppose EU attempts to improve environmental standards, so on that point membership is beneficial, it seems.
The rest of your implications are plain daft as ever.
Radewald - I can neither read nor understand posts expressed in alien measurements and weights . . .
Beyond that, I must commend your support of Freedom of Speech on here! Those of us who reject your resident Troll's guff are similarly free to ignore it's postings. You make the point wonderfully clear. Thank you.
