Shamima Begum - No free pardon

There really is a load of gumph around about this woman. 'Family plea for Shamima to be allowed home' says the Times, echoed by others of the appeaser ilk. All that's missing so far is an appeal from the Archbishop of Canterbury.
The fact is - a fact ignored by the more hysterical ladies of the press, including the Times - that no-one in government has determined that this woman Begum should be prevented from returning to the UK. She is a British citizen, and does not have dual nationality. She is quite free to return home and face the law - the consequences of having treacherously abused her nation, having aided and comforted the nation's enemies and having been complicit in the barbarous murder of other British citizens.
Her family, pictured by the Times with a huge Teddy Bear in Islamic robes suitable for a four-year-old, are free to go to Syria and bring her back, or send her the money to book a flight home. The Times is probably even willing to arrange her repatriation itself, in exchange for an exclusive story.
If she turns up at the UK border, she cannot be denied entry. So this is not the issue. It's all about whether she should escape scot-free with no reckoning for her actions. She must not. She must answer to Justice, and if she continues to pose a threat to the UK she must be subject to those restrictions available to protect the nation against dangerous Islamists. Her child - if it lives - will be taken for fostering or adoption, unless her family can establish they are suitable for the task.
Morally, many will argue she has forfeited her right to the care of the State. Well, that has to be established in law. But the one thing she doesn't deserve is a free pardon before she's even crossed the border.
5 comments:
At last we agree, Raed.
Oh, the poor ‘heavily pregnant’ dote.
Can one be ‘lightly pregnant’? What a useful trump card this condition is turning out to be. Hardly a day passes without it being played.
Of course, she has another option which is to go and live with the Dutch grandparents of her, soon to be born, child.
She needs to get a wiggle on though - free movement of EU citizens will hopefully end on 30 March.
One thing is for sure; not a minute of civil service time or taxpayers money should be squandered unless and until she rocks up at a UK Immigration Desk.
At that point she should be placed ‘under the care’ of MI5 - for some considerable time.
The law, unfortunately, cannot prescribe for every machination of the cynical, determined to exploit its incapacity to do that.
It is the mark of a civilised country, that we afford Due Process to those legally so entitled, but who clearly despise our civilisation, with good grace.
So let us be careful not to abandon our finest aspects in a red mist.
On page 25 of The Times today (Friday 15th) is the Comments section, written by Philip Collins. He does, of course, point out that "rule of law" should take precedence over any gut reaction to leave her to rot in Syria. The final paragraph sums up the problem when it says - "The privilege of living quietly is precisely what the rule of law protects, as it should be in this most testing of cases".
The trouble with that final paragraph is that it, somewhat inconveniently, overlooks the right to a quiet and peaceful existence of the other 65M people who live here; something that Shamima Begum is dead-set against. And as far as I know (and I'm no legal expert) the primary job of any government is to protect its people and, in my opinion, this trumps any other argument to allow her back in the UK.
It is amazing how worked up people are getting over a stupid young woman. This is a useful smokescreen for all the dangerous and equally stupid young men who are sneaking back in. Let the woman in, inflict social services on her if you wish and then forget about her. It is not her unborn child’s fault after all.
We have more than enough laws in this country, what is lacking is their firm application.
