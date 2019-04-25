Belgian Globalist sneers at Britain

"Global Britain has already happened and it happened through the EU not through nuclear bombs and nuclear submarines .... Brexit is a lose-lose so you cannot make a success of it"Well, it could be worse. We could be Belgian.
So, the Globalists think they've won. We'll see.
Globalists - Committed to global government, a world-wide constitution and harmonisation of laws and standards, open borders, the primacy of global economic activity, worldwide legal, judicial and justice systems, abrogation of personal freedoms to a class of unelected appointed experts who will act in the general good, the growth of the 'citizen of everywhere', the rule of benign technocracy over 'old fashioned' democracy, the supremacy of supranational State authorities – EU, UN, IMF.
"Well, it could be worse. We could be Belgian"
Followers of the World Cup might disagree.
