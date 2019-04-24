Varadkar's cringemaking letters

Dear Kylie,
just wanted to drop you a short note in advance of the concert in Dublin.
I am really looking forward to it. Am a huge fan!
I understand you are staying in the Merrion Hotel which is just across the street from my office in Government Buildings.
If you like, I’d love to welcome you to Ireland personally
LeoNow journalists want to see a letter he wrote to Melania Trump - but the Teasack's officials, wary of more cringemaking gushing being revealed, are so far refusing an Irish FOI request on grounds that it deals with 'International Relations'.
Teasack (Irish Prime Minister)
However, we can take a stab at the likely content;
Dear Dear MelaniaFurther requests are to be submitted for copies of the Teasack's letters to Beyonce, Lady Gaga and the blond boy from 'Talent'.
How wonderful you looked today! How do you get your hair like that? You must tell me your secret. In fact, we should be besties and share all our secrets - I do a thing with yoghurt and cucumber peel which is very good for the private places! I loved your shoes - I could die for the chance of Manolo Blahviks like that, with the cute little bows!
Anyway must dash - Jean-Claude wants me on the phone (boring!)
Leo
Teasack (Irish Prime Minister)
4 comments:
As cringe-making as Hague's grovelling to Angelina Jolie.
As my primary school teacher once said about handwriting "backward sloping - backward pupil"
Dear Manny,
I have a new bottle of baby oil and a tube of Glide and would love to hook up at your hotel with you and your bad boy friends.
Let me know when your mummywife is away.
Leo.
It has coherency, absent from most of Trump's tweets, and is probably not a lie either.
Yes, you can make up stuff too if you like, Raedwald.
Great, isn't it?
