When politicians betray their electors, all trust is gone

No one should be surprised that a Conservative minister who had signed the Official Secrets Act then leaked the outcome of a National Security Council meeting to the press. When ministers, civil servants and politicians have all betrayed Britain's electors, their self-destruction by bitter schism, internal betrayal, back-stabbing, blackmail and vicious in-fighting could never be far away. We are seeing the consequence of a breakdown of both Theresa May's and parliament's moral authority. A biased Speaker acting against the people, lying politicians discarding their election promises, the inane babblings of unelected effete popinjays such as 'Lord' Adonis (if you could buy him for what he's worth and sell him for what he thinks he's worth, as my old ex-NCB tutor used to say, you could retire on the profit) and a State media abandoned by half the population for its lies and distortions are all signs that our patrician class are reaping the results of their betrayal.
The commanders have lost control of their occupying army. All discipline is gone, the troops no longer respond to orders. It's every politician for himself - grabbing what they can in their headlong retreat, pursued by a vengeful electorate determined to clear their stink from our democracy.
Our nation is at a point of great danger. These foul betrayers must go - and make way for a reform, a renewal of our demos, for only a great cull of these patrician betrayers can rescue Britain.
I've only seen a reference to 'tactical voting' once recently, and can assure the Tunbridge Wells Conservatives, that they're going to get much more of this than they ever feared.
Mrs Scrobs and I are definitely on the case, especially as the Conservatives on the council are acting in exactly the same way as their 'National' crowd are.
I rate most of the scum in Parliament no higher than Philby, Burgess, Maclean and Blunt.
They are just as treacherous.
The political class in the UK have done very well to shift most of the attention onto a beleaguered (but still useless) May. When they exclaim that the fish rots from the head down it is misdirection - the fish is still rotten, and was rotten before May was thrust forward.
Perhaps that is one reason why Trump (love him or loathe him) made great play of 'drain the swamp'. Perhaps that is why Farage is making a great play of reforming politics. Perhaps that is why Corbyn was seen as a breath of fresh air... until the smell of the same old political machine could no longer be ignored?
Yes, we must get rid of May. Yes, we must press on with a proper Brexit. But that is only half the job done.
On this particular issue, I hope this may be actually a decision of conscience. Would it be wise to let Huawei into the national infrastructure? Other 'five eyes' countries aren't. Just because its cheap doesn't mean its better.
Conversely, it could be argued that this is a cynical attempt by the US to force their own kit (including backdoors) onto their allies.
I know which I think is worse.
I think May has adopted a contrary view of the world because she doesn't like being wrong.
We have the leading silicone engineers, who run their chips in almost every piece of electronic equipment on the planet. She sells that to the Japanese.
We have the oldest (barely) functioning democracy on the planet, so she launches a right boot at it and sells the nation to the corporatists and fascists in Brussels.
We were once, a trusted member of the "five eyes" group...
... not for long now.
some may thing DeeDee is exaggerating or using hyperbole; I do not.
r-w makes a valid point, especially with FISA docs revealing (presumably) our grubby mits all over the anti-Trump dossier.
It is not too late to turn the tanker around but the bridge must be cleansed.
Anon. TBH I don't know what to think about the Huawei business.
There are credible claims that the reason for which there is all the hostility directed at the company is not because their gear has a backdoor for the Chinese authorities to snoop at all.
Rather, it is because it does NOT have one for the septics, the NSA, so to do.
May could be doing the right thing if the truth be told.
Who knows?
We really do need The Harrogate Agenda now.
As usual, the swamp rats in the HoC and their fellow rats in the MSM direct their attention towards whoever released this information; ie attack the messenger and avoid at all costs the content of the message.
On that subject, where is Julian Assange; what's his state of health, what are they doing to him, is he in solitary confinement, died he have access to his legal team? He's another messenger being persecuted for revealing the actual betrayal of our country and others.
Drain the swamp!
