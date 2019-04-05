Brexit betrayers need to move quickly - the public mood is changing fast

The Establishment cabal mired in betraying the democratic will of the nation are increasingly under pressure as the public mood turns against them. Here's the most recent poll from Yougov;
We can also be sure that if there's a second referendum, which will have to offer a Leave option, we will win again.
UKIP has just polled 9% in Newport West - not the 12% - 13% of 2015 to be sure - but it won them third place. The Brexit party has yet to offer a candidate but polling suggests strong support. All over Britain, support for remaining part of the EU is slowly draining and support for Leaving gradually growing. It is quite clear which way the national will is headed - and the betrayers in government and Parliament, and the secret Heart of Darkness within our senior civil service, all conspiring with both legal and unlawful means to sabotage the will of the people, are on the back foot.
But like cornered rats, we must expect them to fight viciously. They must move quickly now, before the mood against them turns into something more ugly. It looks increasingly like the choices offered by the EC will be to leave on the 12th, or in a year's time. That means fighting the EP election next month.
FIne. So be it.
No comments:
Post a Comment