Cameron and the Mandarins cannot escape blame for this mess

A narrative is building that the Brexit debacle that has trashed the UK's international reputation is solely the fault of Theresa May and a rogue mandarin called Oliver Robbins. Indeed, Whitehall is already getting its story straight for the inevitable inquiry into the biggest failure of statecraft since Suez. It's a bit like coppers getting the chance to sit around a table and make sure their pocket books all say the same thing after they've just shot some blameless sparky. May and the unfortunate Robbins have already been lined up to take the blame; Whitehall's official histories are already being written, exculpating the mandarinate as dedicated and utterly impartial servants of democracy led astray by rogue politicians, but struggling to do their best.
It's all bollocks of course. Hints are now appearing in the press under the pens of some respected researchers of the role of a small cabal of 'Deep State' mandarins - one writer puts the number at seven - co-ordinating both legal and unlawful actions within Whitehall and without to sabotage Brexit. Whitehall is up to its neck in the betrayal of Brexit and of British democracy.
The Establishment narrative is also being constructed to avoid casting blame at our former dilettante PM, Cameron of the 'kitchen suppers'. Yet this privileged fool is as culpable as May of creating the mess we're in. Whilst this idle flabarse scranned spag bol and Netflix, having instructed Whitehall to do no planning at all for a 'Leave' vote, Selmayr and the Berlaymont's crack shock troops had already agreed a secret strategy to roll over the UK in the event of a 'Leave' win - as is revealed today by politico.eu
It was at 6:22 a.m. on June 24, 2016 — 59 minutes before the official tally was unveiled — that the European Council sent its first “lines to take” to the national governments that make up the EU.Neither did our third-rate Cabinet realise what had happened until too late
The United Kingdom was leaving the European Union and Brussels was determined to seize control of the process.
The story that emerges is of a process in which the EU moved inexorably forward as Westminster collapsed into political infighting, indecision and instability.These SW1 people receive wealth and honours for the responsibility they shoulder. When they fail, they should be held accountable. Another mendacious whitewash of an inquiry will not do - nor will allowing the anti-democratic Heart of Darkness within Whitehall to fabricate its alibis at the taxpayers' time and cost. What we must have is a criminal investigation headed by an ex-intelligence chief and run by anti-terrorism experts with unrestricted security clearance. We must weed out this cancerous fifth-column from our public services lest their sabotage of Brexit emboldens them to further mire in filth our precious democracy.
I commend Booker's final column for the Telegraph, which Dr Richard North reproduces on his blog (link right). One of the good.
5 comments:
All very well until the last sentence Raedwald...
We don't have a democracy, it is a chimera, and the only way to sort it out is to replace representative democracy with direct democracy.
The only representatives we should be voting for are the mandarins.
If I can't expect a sinecure, I don't know why anyone else should.
Lock them up!
We will never get a Criminal Inquiry. The Establishment ALWAYS circles the wagons to protect its own. Parliament will block it, for fear that it will identify traitors in their midst in the House of Frauds and the House of ConMen.
I there's an Inquiry it will be given the widest possible remit, to ensure it will take years to complete, and will be carried out by a geriatric member of the Judiciary who can be trusted to either die or go senile before it's completed and if - by some freak of nature survives and retains his wits - will NEVER point the finger at any individuals but find there were "systemic issues" and the whole fiasco is really the fault of the 17.4 million BRITS who were foolish enough to reject rule by the Foreign Dictatorship in Brussels.
The shambles was no accident. The British Establishment has DELIBERATELY destroyed what passed for Democracy in the UK.
They have sowed the wind.......
Booker is what we can call a 'real journalist' - one who does proper research and writes about the findings, good or bad (inevitably bad) and would appear to be (one of) the 'last of the breed'.
Journalism has degenerated into churnalism where only missives from the major news outlets, Reuters, AP etc, are forwarded, unedited, uncriticised, unresearched and, as a result, pure propaganda from the main source of..... who/where ever - inevitably Globalist inspired.
I'm often surprised that Booker lasted as long as he did but not so surprised to understand that, whilst his output was closer to the truth than many, many other sources, he was pissing against the wind when it comes to reaching, and convincing, a wide enough audience.
For, if such professionalism is to be truly recognised, then his output should have stirred many more people to raise the questions that should be asked and place those who seek to distort our democracy under greater pressure of exposure.
But this is how the system is gamed against us - the louder and more repetitive the source (i.e. the BBC) the more people are likely to consider their position and output to be 'correct'.
I hope, truly hope, that we may see as much change in public perception of propaganda as the French (well, at least SOME of them) are seeing when they protest against Macron and the system he represents.
Achieving the Brexit the people voted for would be one of the greatest steps forward in breaking the hold the media and establishment has on us. We must hold fast.
If TM does bring back her ‘deal’ for a 4th time it is a clear sign that these ‘seven pygmies’, the Mandarin coup plotters are totally in control of our PM or should that be their chosen one. Question is how do we remove them? Maybe their own hubris will be enough to see them fall at the final hurdle. 12 days and counting....
Aww diddums, did the nasty wasty estabwlishment upset yous? Two years ago I was posting on Scriblerus that 'there will be tears before bedtime' and that May would 'make sure we all, Leavers and Remainers, get our just desserts'.
DeeDee is right, they will circle the wagons and there will be gold watches for all.
On a separate note , anyone have figures for the attendance at Friday's Westminster Whinge-fest? How many turned out to watch Yaxley Lemon doing his buff best to look like an SA Poster Boy? How many listened to Faragolum's grizzles "W-w-w-weeee wants it, we does, precious, its ours brexitsday"?
