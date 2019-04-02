Cookie Notice

WE LOVE THE NATIONS OF EUROPE
Tuesday, 2 April 2019

For the nation, May's only option is a Clean Brexit on 12th April

If the Conservatives were to opt to fight an election now, under May, we would be slaughtered at the Polls and Britain would have a Labour government for the next five years

If Parliament agrees to a long Brexit extension, the Conservatives will be slaughtered under May at both the May 2nd local elections and May 23rd Euros.

A new referendum will take six months to construct and MUST offer a Leave option. We will win it again, with an increased majority. But the country will have suffered even more, and the Conservatives will have caused more damage to business and the economy than Corbyn could.

In the interests of the Conservative Party, the only option is a Clean Brexit on April 12th

In the interests of Britain, the only option is a Clean Brexit on April 12th.  
