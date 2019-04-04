May betrays Britain for the global corporates

Mr May must have poured his wife an extra slug of Gin last night with a grin on his face, as she traded away her country for the interests of the global car makers. She has made the globalists of the CBI, the European Round Table and remainder of the rootless corporate mafia very happy. Of course, she has condemned 99% of the British people to declining wealth, financial servitude, in many cases penury and debt serfdom, she has abandoned our service industry, one of the most significant parts of our economy, and has ceded control of our nation and economy as a Satrap nation to a crooked cabal of unelected officials in Brussels who hate us.
The Conservative Party is fatally wounded, sundered apart by May's betrayal. Even IDS was prompted to write "The spectre of Corbyn lording it over us in a Prime ministerial way as he wrecks Brexit makes my blood run cold and fear for my Party and my Country."
Those who believe she is actually clinically mad could well be right.
Allister Heath writes in the Telegraph
Mrs May doesn’t understand or care about any of this: as a technocrat in awe of officials, she sees Brexit as an absurd damage-limitation exercise. There appears to be nothing she won’t sacrifice to stop a real Brexit, no principle she won’t give up, no solemn promise she won’t break, no betrayal that she won’t countenance. Does she not care that she is pushing the DUP and many of her MPs away, and that this will probably mean the collapse of her Government within weeks?We need to get this bloody woman out of Number Ten, out of the Party and out of British politics with no delay - for the sake of every one of our people, for our nation.
|Bob in the Telegraph
