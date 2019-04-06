Power of Recall - Grieve

Our MPs are representatives and our Parliament is sovereign. I am happy with that, with reservations. I'm also a Burkean, committed to the place of the Little Platoons, or in the language of modern non-lefty sociology, Nisbet's Intermediate Institutions. So it's hard for me to disagree with Burke's "Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgement; and he betrays, instead of serving you, if he sacrifices it to your opinion". Well, I reckon he was right here too. Let me explain.
Max Musterman MP sits for Pepsiton, a town in which a third of the population work for the Pepsi plant. Despite that, he is free to declare that he prefers Coca Cola to Pepsi, and even to stand on his hind legs in Parliament and declare that he thinks Coca Cola is the superior beverage. It may be unlikely to win him votes at the next GE, but is within the limits of what representative democracy allows.
Now imagine that instead of just preferring the taste of Coca Cola, Musterman campaigns openly for the closure of the soft drinks plant in Pepsiton and the government funding of a new Coca Cola plant in Cocaville, the town in the next county, caring not that he will be putting his own constituents out of work. That's beyond the limits of representative democracy - Musterman's judgement may trump the opinion of his electors, but cannot get away with acting contrarily to their interests.
Betrayer MPs have taken refuge in Burke's aphorism, and their pusillanimous chums-together defence of the egregious Grieve is on these grounds. They are cruelly mistaken, if not wilfully disingenuous. It is not a matter of Remainer MPs for Leave constituencies disagreeing with the opinions of their electors but acting directly against their interests.
An MP's very first duty is the defence of democracy, of our bloodily-won rights to universal suffrage and the secret ballot, and their first duty to defend the democratic outcome that 17.4m electors chose. Seeking to overturn that democratic outcome betrays not just the interests of an MP's electors but renders them unfit for further service in Parliament.
With five-year fixed term Parliaments and rigid central party control over candidates, a system that gives us convicts clamped with tags and still subject to recall to prison sitting in Parliament, we need a constituency Power of Recall more than ever. Assuredly, with the bar set sufficiently high to prevent vexatious abuse, but enough to allow the voters of Beaconsfield to rid themselves of this rogue Grieve and elect a representative loyal to their democratic duty.
PS For the benefit of those mutton-headed Home Office dags and Common Purpose shills masquerading as senior police officers, the term 'betray' when applied to MPs has been is use since the 18th century - see the Burke quote above.
