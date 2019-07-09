|Hipsters and Eco warriors risk their lives saving the planet from plastic drinking straws
Tuesday, 9 July 2019
A national Memorial for Eco heroes?
I may write to Saint Greta this morning, suggesting a new national memorial to all those who fall in the cause of the planet. Those killed by wind turbine blades or toppling towers, blinded by solar panels, those who succumb to a surfeit of quinoa and those such as the late Mrs Struthers-Gardner killed by metal drinking straws.
May they rest in peace. Preferably in hand-woven wicker coffins buried in the woods with a sapling planted over them.
2 comments:
Raedwald, it is not whimsy: far more damge to the palnet ecosystems is done to feed vegans an vegetarians that to feed meat eaters. More animals die to feed vegans etc.
Re the link, unbelivably stupid: pencils also kill, table forks, dusters, donkeys, loose carpets, bees, mints, money, water and every other thing you could possibly list has been responsible for a death or more.
Span Ows - Indeed. The RoSPA detailed serious accident statistics used to give me much pleasure, and I recall I once wrote a post on deaths and serious injuries caused by cheese.
