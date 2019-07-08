Which returns us to Darroch. There is a suspicion that Sedwill, and not Darroch himself, was the real target of the leak. The former is reportedly interested in the Washington post. A new Prime Minister will be in place by the end of the month. Changes at the top of the civil service are expected. The leak looks designed to prepare the way for a replacement for Darroch who is more Trump-friendly than Sedwill. But the disposition of Darroch’s replacement to the President is not the exam question, or shouldn’t be.Jay was undeserved nepotism. He was a dreadful ambassador. The point is right - don't reinforce failure. We need an ambassador in Washington independent enough to be free to be critical of US policy where this is against the UK's interests, and with enough delegated authority to now take forward the robust and pragmatic discussions we now need to have with the USA.
There is a precedent for sending a non-civil servant to Washington as ambassador: Peter Jay, Jim Callaghan’s son-in-law, was sent to Washington when the latter was Prime Minister. However, the example is not encouraging. Perhaps Prime Minister Johnson should scour the more junior civil service ranks, and send for one of those who, pro-Brexit Ministers tell us, have put in exemplary work preparing for No Deal if necessary, regardless of their own views.
Monday, 8 July 2019
Darroch again ...
There's an intelligent post by Paul Goodman on Conservative Home. I concur wholly that Darroch has done nothing wrong, and that he was just doing what we pay him to do. I would also remind everyone that UK ambassadors to Washington are there to represent British interests, not to promote any one American politician. Such tasks fall to our political Head of Government, who may be more or less successful in cultivating the relationship. That between Thatcher and Reagan was superlative, between Blair and Bush cringemaking and between Cameron and Obama outright hostile. Goodman concludes
3 comments:
We also need to eradicate the May/Home Office culture of leaking as a political weapon by civil servants, sometimes for their political masters, sometimes on their own behalf (yes, you, Sedwill). Any Diplomat aware that his private notes are prone to being leaked will be much more circumspect in their communications, and therefore less candid.
Isn't the main issue not what he is reporting but whether an ambassador's judgement and analysis of important matters are sound? I suggest the question to be asked is can our government base their decisions and attitudes on what is being reported to them by the ambassador and trust the information and analysis is sound and won't lead to misunderstandings?
Is our USA ambassador's judgement sound?
If Trump has feet of clay, he also has the great virtue of not being Hillary.
The problem that Darroch was communicating is faced by all foreign embassies in Washington; the Trump administration is in a constant state of churn, differing and contradictory policy positions are in constant flux, there is a want of stability and continuity of policy etc etc.
It must be a .... challenging ... environment for a diplomat.
Personally, I think his judgement is sound and his analysis fair. I'm a Trump supporter, not a credulous or purblind plank.
