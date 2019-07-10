Cookie Notice

Wednesday, 10 July 2019

Breaking: Autumn election dates

House of Commons library have just issued guidance on possible general election dates BEFORE Brexit day -

Thursday 19th September or
Thursday 26th September

with a no confidence motion passed before the Summer recess

Thursday 24th October

only possible pre-Brexit date if no confidence motion passed after Summer recess

More tomorrow.

All HERE
2 comments:

RAC said...

I see Darroch has fallen on his sword, it's the Trump curse, few survive that.

10 July 2019 at 19:24
RAC said...

24th October is that cutting it a bit fine, or maybe better no time for remain to marshal its forces ?

10 July 2019 at 19:38

