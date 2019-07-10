Breaking: Autumn election dates

House of Commons library have just issued guidance on possible general election dates BEFORE Brexit day -
Thursday 19th September or
Thursday 26th September
with a no confidence motion passed before the Summer recess
Thursday 24th October
only possible pre-Brexit date if no confidence motion passed after Summer recess
More tomorrow.
All HERE
2 comments:
I see Darroch has fallen on his sword, it's the Trump curse, few survive that.
24th October is that cutting it a bit fine, or maybe better no time for remain to marshal its forces ?
