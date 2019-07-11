Labour's shocking Jew-hatred

It is not, however, new.
Before WWII the Labour party was enamoured of eugenics and the politics of racial hygiene in much the same way as the Nazi party. I wrote about it in 2012, referencing a Guardian piece by Jonathan Freedland entitled 'Eugenics: the skeleton that rattles loudest in the left's closet' that warned presciently that unless Labour faced its fascist roots, it would not escape the consequences. Today, unusually, I will quote that seven-year old post whole.
18th February 2012
When I have previously catalogued on here the shared ideology between the British left and the Nazi party, an ideology based on racial purity, Eugenics, State control over breeding and marriage and the horror of 'involuntary euthanasia', or State murder, an ideology that persisted in Polly Toynbee's beloved left wing Scandinavian countries into the 1970s with compulsory sterilisation, I'm sure some readers have thought the parallels a little forced. Bernard Shaw wanted to kill the poor with a 'humane lethal gas'; more tellingly he also wanted to rid Britain of Jews, writing to Beatrice Webb he wrote
We ought to tackle the Jewish question by admitting the right of States to make eugenic experiments by weeding out any strains they think undesirable, but insisting they do it as humanely as they can afford toNo doubt also subjecting them to a 'humane lethal gas'. Along with Shaw, the Webbs and HG Wells, even Virginia Woolf was a supporter of State murder; after passing a line of the profoundly mentally ill, she wrote "Imbeciles - every one of them a miserable, ineffective, shuffling, idiotic creature. It was perfectly horrible. They should certainly be killed."
After 1945 and the horror of the extermination camps, the Labour Party quickly performed one of those acts of collective amnesia and wiped all memory of their own National Socialist agenda from the record. Just as that loathsome gulag-apologist Nye Bevan has been resurrected as some sort of saint. But no longer am I alone in daring to say these things, it seems.
Jonathan Freedland writes today in the Guardian that it's time the Labour Party and the British left faced up to their poisonous ideological legacy. Until they do, he implies, the worth of each individual human soul will still be subjugated to a left ideology of collective good;
Progressives face a particular challenge, to cast off a mentality that can too easily regard people as means rather than ends. For in this respect a movement is just like a person: it never entirely escapes its roots.
I have always regarded the fuss that is being made about Labour's anti-semitism as something of a mish-mash between the enemies of the party making mischief over their traditional opposition to a Jewish homeland in Palestine... Zionism, rather than an example of racism.
But when reminded by yourself of the attitudes of some of the upper echelons of that party, of the half hearted attempts to ameliorate the situation, and of the party's history as outlined by yourself along with my memories of where the BUF was spawned from, it is clear that not only do they have an aversion to Jews, they hate the poor too.
As I read your piece, I have been visualising a smelly old man sitting in the corner of the room making noises, like "feck... "girls"... "drink" etc. etc., and then I realised it was only ....
Ohhhhh Jeremy Corbyn.
Oh. So why did hndreds of thousands of Labour members elect Ed Miliband, from a Jewish family, to be leader then?
“The past is a foreign country: they do things differently there.”
Plus
"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
Commenting through quotations is often lazy thought... except I think these two capture what it is like to be Human when it comes to learning lessons.
Another quotation, which applies too is, I think,
"This time it will be different."
It rarely is, whether political system, victimization of an out group, or some business process. We don't learn because we don't want to learn. Isn't that sad? And very Human.
Edward - the SA chose Ernst Röhm as their Leader but still persecuted gays. So?
@Mr. Ed:
Beats me, there is not much that is logical about leftism, however, their record precedes them.
But perhaps it was the sheer irresponsibility he demonstrated with the successful execution of the "Climate Change Act"... Perhaps that trumps everything... ?
And of course there is always the other illogical lefty position, which is a massive respect for a Victorian Jew from Germany called Karl Marx.
Let's face it, leftism is just fantasy anyway, since it seeks to deny the existence of the human condition.
I still can't associate anti-S with anything we should be particulary worried over since the anti-M brigade are equally vociferous and the anti-W and anti-C (white and Christian) seem to be far more prevelant and studiously ignored by everyone.
The idea that anyone can be anti-anything to the point whereby discussion is closed down to avoid 'offense' is rapidly being used to close down debate over the finer issues (or even blatantly obvious issues) they are trying to bring to light.
We all (seemingly) agree that the left will happily close down debate on issues that expose their hypocrisy/control yet we throw our arms up in the air when 'minority' concerns claim they are being victimised or singled out simply by being 'examined' - why not allow them to explain their intent and let us make up our minds on the facts, not the hyperbole?
'Nothing to hide, nothing to fear'.
'He who shouts loudest had the most to hide'.
'No smoke without fire'.
I can guarantee that no media outlet will discuss the WHOLE issues revolving around such topics as Islamisation, Global Warming, Globalists, BANKERS and, yes, Israel. And if anyone wants to declare me as an anti-semite by raising the issue of a COUNTRY then please feel free.
Note how all the above subjects have, in their own way, protectionist policies centred around 'abuse' - either you're a denier, a conspiracist, xenophobic, anti-semite etc.....
So let's not mention them eh....?
Labnour's attitude to the jews is quite simple; they need/want muslim votes and they know all muslims believe the jews should be killed.
@Dadad1
That's precisely it, and because their chosen pets are not as controllable as they thought - spouting their naked and visceral jew hatred with little or no restraint. This is now a major problem for the commies and my don'tgiveafuckometer has just exploded. Schadenfreude ain't the word!
Said pets do this largely because of the zeitgeist created by labour (not entirely of course, but they seemed to think they would benefit most from it) which tells these primeval savages that this country is now theirs to do with as they please.
Labour. Marxist swill!
Don't you just love it when the virtue signaling, hypocritical left is twisting itself into knots.
Keep it up losers election is just around the corner.
Marx was Jewish too!
