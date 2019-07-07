How very convenient

Everyone agrees. When May goes, arch-Remainer Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill cannot stay at Number Ten. Suggestions for his future include separating the three roles he holds - Cabinet Secretary, National Security Adviser and Head of the Civil Service, leaving him with just one, probably civil service boss, and finding him a new office away from Whitehall.
Sedwill himself is said to want the UK Ambassadorship to Washington - a strange option, given that all his previous efforts have been to align the UK with the EU rather than the USA. Perhaps it is just an extension of a blocking role. The problem is, the popular and capable current Ambassador, Kim Darroch, is in no hurry to go. He is well liked over the pond and held in high regard, and importantly is not said to be one of the Remain fifth-column inside the senior ranks of the civil service.
So how convenient - and I suggest no more than that - that carefully selected secret cables from Sir Kim to Number Ten, which certainly passed across Sedwill's desk, should now appear in the Daily Mail, to Darroch's great embarrassment.
There needs to be a leak enquiry, of course, but I'd suggest that Sedwill is not the man to conduct it.
When May goes?
If she goes, you mean.
Remember all that constitutional conditionality, about the Queen and confidence of Parliament?
I heard this on radio 4 this morning and thought it was a bit of a funny lead story. It now all makes sense.
Maybe our Gavin could lead the leak enquiry, he knows how it’s done.
To write this letter, not knowing that such letters will be leaked, shows clearly who is the inept and incompetent person in this ongoing catastrophe. Kim Darroch, has seriously damaged our relationship with the USA. He can hardly expect to be welcomed at the White House or State Department. He should resign - if he has any decency
DP111
