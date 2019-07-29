EU Zealots determined to unleash crippling pain on EU27

The Prime Minister has been clear. We were open to a deal, we wanted a deal - a deal that was a mutually agreed amicable parting from the terms of a customs union by advanced democracies. Instead the draft Selmayr-Robbins Treaty was no better than Versailles or Brest-Litovsk, a humiliating subjugation of a beaten enemy. No wonder our MPs, normally undiscerningly coprophagic, would not go into history on record as the Parliament which agreed to this humiliation.
Yet still the EU zealots and their moronic dags pretend even now this poisonous refuse is the agreement reached between the EU and the UK. It is not. Oliver Robbins was a second-tier bureaucrat, a servant of the State - he did not have the power to agree anything. Perhaps the EU officials simply do not understand the non-power of bureaucrats in a functioning democracy. Their paper is as empty, as vacuous and as bereft of merit as that waved by Herr Chamberlain with Mr Hitler's squiggle upon it.
The EU officials will not change their stance. With their six-figure incomes, their lives of remote luxury, their fleet of Zils to shield them from the populace, their personal immunity from the effects on trade and business, they don't care. Their 'principles' cost them nothing. It is the farmers of the Auvergne, the auto workers of Bayern, the vignerons of the Sud who will pay for their zealotry.
The EU have forced no-deal upon us. It's not something we wanted, but the only choice they're prepared to give is to swallow their humiliating surrender document or leave on bad terms. So bad terms it is. We will turn to the anglophone world, to the nations of the Commonwealth, across the oceans rather than across the channel, to the sea routes and lands to which we turned in the time of the eighth Henry, the last time we were excommunicated by a European Union. Oh yes, they've done it before. Last time they caused the nascent founding of the British Empire at the dawn of the 17th century.
So the government is to launch a £100m advertising campaign to prepare the nation for no deal. We must all work to minimise the effects on this nation of the EU's intransigent zealotry. Yes, they're trying to wound us - but will wound themselves more deeply. As a nation and a union, we're agile enough, resourceful enough and have enough friends around the world to minimise their vindictiveness. Unfortunately for the EU27, the EU cannot say the same.
No comments:
Post a Comment