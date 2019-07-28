Cookie Notice

WE LOVE THE NATIONS OF EUROPE
Sunday, 28 July 2019

Britain's stinking corrupt honours system - Barwell to be Lord

Cameron may have knighted his hairdresser, but May will make her failed-MP chum Gavin Barwell a Lord, it's reported. Barwell, who assisted in blocking Brexit for three years, who frustrated the democratic will of the British people, who supported May in trying to inflict the deeply injurious Selmayr-Robbins treaty on the UK, is undeserving of anything more than a swift kick up the arse. The man who looks like a demented hamster - how anyone who looks so unmistakeably murine could ever be elected by anyone is beyond me - is to don ermine.

In doing so he will join the biggest collection of crooked thieves, spivs, mendacious self-lovers, those who have enriched themselves at public expense and political failures in Europe - the House of Lords.

Not only is our honours system befouled and corrupted by the stench of political corruption, our second chamber is filled with the feculent rotting zombie-corpses of the political class, men and women so loathsome, so unemployable, so unendurable that they are barred forever from decent human society.

Politicians befoul and beshit our second chamber and our honours system. It's high time we sent in the bulldozers to clear the putrescent enobled political filth from this gilded place - the Rennards, the Kinnocks, the globalist dags, all those who woud deny the democratic will of the British people. Barwell will only be joining the antidemocrats in the Lords who worked with him so diligently to destroy Brexit whilst the dismally inept May was nominally in office.

Vile groper 'Lord' Rennard - amongst the filth on the red benches
