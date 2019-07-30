Cookie Notice

Tuesday, 30 July 2019

Saint Greta: We should all travel by J-class yacht

Older readers may recall the last of the J-class yachts of past years; enormous, ocean-going yachts that could accommodate a pair of chesterfield sofas in the saloon, the world's most exclusive rich persons toys, built of solid Honduran Mahogany (now virtually extinct) Teak (under threat) and brass.

The parents of Saint Greta are planning a US tour for her to help establish the global Saint Greta brand and monetise ascetic environmentalism. The problem is, Saint Greta doesn't fly. And a Cunard liner sends the wrong message - all that dirty marine oil. So she's setting the perfect example - we must all in future do as she will do, and cross the pond in a J-class.

Saint Greta will undergo the privations of a primitive luxury yacht

J-class vessels are being built anew, from steel and aluminium, both of which cost a paltry 2 tonnes of CO2 per tonne to make, or GRP, the unsustainable unrecyclable blight of a thousand boatyards where old hulls have been dumped.

With a ten day passage time to New York, the new J-class yachts that will need to be built to carry the current 3m passengers a year who currently fly from LHR to JFK will give business to Europe's shipyards for years ahead. Suggestions that this is all just money-grabbing virtue signalling by Saint Greta's parents were strongly denied.
6 comments:

right-writes said...

My she was yar...

30 July 2019 at 06:19
DeeDee99 said...

I'll be gobsmacked if The Donald goes down on his knees and begs for her forgiveness, like Gove did.

30 July 2019 at 07:29
right-writes said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
30 July 2019 at 07:45
Sackerson said...

JPM's comment has disappeared - was he a troll? I was going to suggest that those who are moved by the bang-you-on-the-head-with-a-baby approach to CO2 ought to get themselves down to the Brazilian Embassy and protest:

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2019/07/29/brazils-massive-crime-against-humanity/

30 July 2019 at 08:07
Charles said...

At some point people will realise that this empress has no clothes, until then try to keep your blood pressure down. Hopefully the Donald will bequeath this prophet of doom to the Democrats, thus guaranteeing his second term.

30 July 2019 at 08:18
Raedwald said...

He was deleted for defamation. He's welcome to post if he avoids defamation. My original post is not defamatory.

30 July 2019 at 08:19

