Saint Greta: We should all travel by J-class yacht

The parents of Saint Greta are planning a US tour for her to help establish the global Saint Greta brand and monetise ascetic environmentalism. The problem is, Saint Greta doesn't fly. And a Cunard liner sends the wrong message - all that dirty marine oil. So she's setting the perfect example - we must all in future do as she will do, and cross the pond in a J-class.
|Saint Greta will undergo the privations of a primitive luxury yacht
With a ten day passage time to New York, the new J-class yachts that will need to be built to carry the current 3m passengers a year who currently fly from LHR to JFK will give business to Europe's shipyards for years ahead. Suggestions that this is all just money-grabbing virtue signalling by Saint Greta's parents were strongly denied.
6 comments:
My she was yar...
I'll be gobsmacked if The Donald goes down on his knees and begs for her forgiveness, like Gove did.
JPM's comment has disappeared - was he a troll? I was going to suggest that those who are moved by the bang-you-on-the-head-with-a-baby approach to CO2 ought to get themselves down to the Brazilian Embassy and protest:
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2019/07/29/brazils-massive-crime-against-humanity/
At some point people will realise that this empress has no clothes, until then try to keep your blood pressure down. Hopefully the Donald will bequeath this prophet of doom to the Democrats, thus guaranteeing his second term.
He was deleted for defamation. He's welcome to post if he avoids defamation. My original post is not defamatory.
Post a Comment