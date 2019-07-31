Sorry, Señor, no Pizza - Welsh rarebit?

I don't know where my righteous anger has gone these days. I'm so chilled that raising enough invective even for a blog post to maintain your interest is getting harder and harder. Only our failing to Leave by 1st November is now likely to restore my bile. Oh well.
I've written before that Ireland essentially manufactures a huge part of the Cheddar consumed in the UK - some 81,000 tonnes a year. Now I'm stunned to find that the UK manufactures, as the Telegraph tells us
, "mozzarella for approximately half of all pizzas eaten in Europe" - and actually that's just one UK mozzarella manufacturer, Glanbia in Wales.
We face the prospect, with 40% cheese tariffs, that Europe will run out of pizza and Britain will run out of Cheddar. In place of mozzarella, they'll be flooded with EU-made cheddar, and we with Welsh-made mozzarella to grate on our baked spuds.
Of course none of this will happen because people and firms aren't quite as stupid as politicians and newspapers. Whatever happens from November 1st, Europe will get its pizzas.
|'Welsh schoolgirl wins contest to create Welsh Pizza' - Wales Online
Whatever happened to Lymeswold then?
It was a great cheese, well on a par with many soft French and Italian cheeses, and I think was just suffocated by the 'elfunsafeti' faces because it was still alive when sold.
If that wasn't the case, then a bit of fake news is good for the soul anyway...
