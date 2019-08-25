Globalism is still destroying America

No apologies today for letting another voice do the speaking - in this case the distinguished American economist Paul Craig Roberts, writing for Zero Hedge
:-
I have reported for years that US jobs are no longer middle class jobs. The jobs have been declining for years in terms of value-added and pay. With this decline, aggregate demand declines. We
have proof of this in the fact that for years US corporations have been
using their profits not for investment in new plant and equipment, but
to buy back their own shares. Any economist worthy of the name should
instantly recognize that when corporations repurchase their shares
rather than invest, they see no demand for increased output. Therefore,
they loot their corporations for bonuses, decapitalizing the companies
in the process. There is perfect knowledge that this is what is going on, and it is totally inconsistent with a growing economy.
As is the labor force participation rate. Normally, economic growth
results in a rising labor force participation rate as people enter the
work force to take advantage of the jobs. But throughout the alleged
economic boom, the participation rate has been falling, because there
are no jobs to be had.
In the 21st century the US has been decapitalized and living standards have declined. For a while the process was kept going by the expansion of debt, but
consumer income has not kept pace and consumer debt expansion has
reached its limits.
The Fed/Treasury “plunge protection team” can keep the stock market up by purchasing S&P futures. The Fed can pump out more money to drive up financial asset prices. But the money doesn’t drive up production, because the jobs and the economic activity that jobs represent have been sent abroad. What globalism did was to transfer the US economy to China.
Roberts' conclusion is not positive. "The conclusion is that the United States is locked on a path that leads directly to the Third World of 60 years ago. President Trump is helpless to do anything about it."
No comments:
Post a Comment