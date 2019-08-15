Hammond - Bercow - Juncker - Barnier Axis exposed

Yes, what we all suspected all along is now being confirmed. Allied troops are inside the conquered bunker and finding all the evidence - in this case of a malign and disloyal Axis of sabotage, an Axis in which Hammond, Bercow, Grieve and others conspired with the EU actors who seek to impose on Britain a treaty every bit as humiliating as Versailles or Brest-Litovsk. Bercow, Hammond and their destructive cadre want nothing more than to place their nation under the jackboot heel of an increasingly authoritarian and repressive EU empire. They are true Quislings.Take a look you may see me coming through
For I am the parasite who travels two by two
Allister Heath has it in the Telegraph - still the only national newspaper not in the pockets of the Brussels Stasi
(The parasites) are being led by the increasingly ludicrous Philip Hammond, who as chancellor blocked no-deal preparations, vetoed crucial Brexit spending plans and was more responsible than anybody else for Theresa May’s catastrophic treaty. The new team at No 10 keeps uncovering fresh, shocking evidence of his handiwork. His strategy, shared with John Bercow and Dominic Grieve, appears to be to signal to Brussels not to compromise: the rebels will neuter the Government, so the Eurocrats should stick to their guns.It's all now to play for. The global downturn is here at last and just starting to bite - and the EU is holed so close to the waterline that just a marginal increase in draught or a tiny list will flood the hold. Brexit as soon as possible is the only possible measure to decontaminate the UK from the coming EU implosion; contrary to Hammond's betrayals, Brexit will save our economy and nation from the coming continental turmoil. We are an International nation, whose hands reach in friendship around the world, but our need to protect ourselves from bigger, malign enemies has ever been clear -
This fortress built by Nature for herself Against infection and the hand of war, This happy breed of men, this little world, This precious stone set in the silver sea, Which serves it in the office of a wall Or as a moat defensive to a house, Against the envy of less happier landsFasten the harness, all, we're off!
These people are making my Crohn's almost impossible to control, I have spent a day on A&E so far, and it isn't settling down yet.
I wonder how this sort of behaviour is gelling with other more vulnerable folk?
Really sorry to hear that Mr RW - the next three months will be no better but take heart that WE WILL WIN
Sorry Rossa - no more links please. Comments on the post are welcome.
Boris and his team have talked a good talk so far but the presence of Amber Rudd in his Cabinet indicates that he is intending to revise the Surrender Treaty and present it again as a new "deal." She was another arch Remainer who did her best to stop Brexit and I simply don't believe that she has had a Damascene conversion.
Hammond's treachery is unforgivable, as is Bercow's destruction of the Speaker's role. Under no circumstances should either be given any form of honour. They should be forced out of Parliament in as humiliating a manner as possible.
Raedwald, really, you should know better.
You're like one of those big kids on the rec, in the days of those iron-and-timber roundabouts, who used to egg on the little 'uns to get on, and then whirl it so fast that no one could either get on or off.
Eventually they'd escape, unable to stand, grizzling and whining, and perhaps being sick.
Shame on you!
As someone who has come, over years of observation, to loathe the EU with an absolute passion, I have not found the last three years or so in anyway disappointing.
Quite the contrary.
The establishment, the media and its whores and the EU between them all wanted this country to remain as a milch cow. Yet here we are three years later looking very much like we are going to leave without a "deal".
As that famous Italian, Bonaparte once said. "Never interrupt your enemies when they are making a mistake".
Quite. Not that leavers have really been able to get a word in edgeways. Their hubris, arrogance, absolute belief in their own intellectual and moral superiority and above all, their imagined mastery of process and law. That's what will have got us out.
They haven't been played they've just been playing with themselves for the last three years.
Going forward, maybe we should make 31st October a public holiday. Let's call it Gina Miller day.
@JPM...
No shame on you matey, it is you and your sort that is traducing nearly a thousand years of history...
For a fucking deal! Something that was never even mentioned on the ballot paper.
