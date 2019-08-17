The accidental Green

For a start, I like old buildings and old cars, prefer to repair and reuse than buy new, eschew air-conditioning, use wholly sustainable bulk local wood for heating and cooking and our electricity here is 84% renewable (a lot of hydro in there). My night-time house is a comfortable 18deg and in Winter only the kitchen and principal living room are over 20deg. For anything other than short local journeys I prefer to use the train, which allows me to do a host of interesting things other than stare at the road and twitch nervously at the stupidities of other road users. And in a couple of years all the oldie discounts will kick in.
For forty years, I've almost exclusively bought only good quality wool, leather, cotton, linen and in minute quantities (pocket squares and ties) silk clothing. It lasts a long time and I can wear it year after year. My shoes are all from good Northampton shoemakers and can be resoled - my oldest pair of Veldtshoen are now thirty years old, and my shoe repairer* told me sadly that they were on their last soles and heels - the welts would not take another stitching. So no microfibres or plastics, no Chinese shoes stuck together with glue that last only three months. Any phobias I had about the sewing box were dispelled long ago when I worked with an incrediby heterosexual ex-RN CPO who spent his lunch hours knitting golf-club covers.
I have long made my own pickles and bottled my own jam (the perfect Piccalilli has taken some years to master - the secret lies in not underdoing the salt in de-watering the raw veg overnight) have never bought what they call 'highly processed foods' which I always suspected were as bad for one as margarine and have long made use of whatever local, seasonal produce is in store. I've always made a point of buying nether Kenyan french beans nor the Spanish strawberries that arrive in the shops here when the snow still caps the landscape.
However, you're not looking at Saint Radders. Though LED lighting is fine for the barn and workshop, I won't have it in the house. And I'm told my internet use is also a carbon-heavy activity. But most of all, I've never, ever, actually tried to be green - it's all thoroughly accidental.
|Sock-darning mushroom, turned in the workshop from a scrap of Beech firewood
3 comments:
It is probably the most nauseating feature of the lefty Raedwald, that they are forever telling us what is right, even if it is wrong and ill thought through.
Thomas Malthus would be 253, were he still waving his placard.
Somehow I doubt the BBC will report on either the manufacturing of Saint Greta's boat, or how the return crew will be travelling to the USA. "Sadly" I'll never know, since I ignore the BBC these days.
The Beeb is going to get one helluva shock when it is finally forced to compete for customers with other broadcasters who don't have the benefit of a telly-tax and a large proportion of the population decline to pay up for its virtue-signalling propaganda.
We hear so much about Greta Thunberg, yet nothing of her kid brother Lesser Thunberg. What causes should he espouse?
Post a Comment