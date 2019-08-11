BBC Lies, Distortion and fear mongering

A better example of BBC lies and distortion than the '45,000 cows to be culled because of Brexit' I have yet to find. 'Newsnight' put the story out as part of an ongoing and now quite open bias that has seen almost all BBC news output propagating silly 'Project Fear' stories. Even the ex-minister Robert Goodwill in the clip rubbished the story. The first 3 or 4 minutes of this lying rubbish are sufficient.
The simple facts are these. A third of Northern Ireland's milk currently goes to the Republic for processing, largely into cheese. The Republic then exports some 80,000 tonnes of cheddar a year made in part with this milk back into the UK*. After Brexit, there will be a 40% tariff on the milk going south and a 40% tariff on the Cheddar coming into the UK. Of course it won't continue.
The solution of course is very simple - if the EU remain obdurate and refuse to see sense, in no short time some enterprising individual will throw up a cheese factory in the province, making 80,000 tonnes a year of cheddar from UK milk for UK consumption. Result? Jobs, wealth, GDP and taxes for the UK - gainers - and job losses, benefit costs, tax shortfalls and falling GDP for the Republic - losers.
Whilst the new Ulster cheese factories are under construction, the government could buy the milk and give it away to schools, hospitals, food banks, the elderly and so on.
Do the people of Ireland really want us to come to this? Isn't it about time ordinary Irish voters told Varadkar to stop posing and get back to his Kylie fan club posters?
* It takes 10 litres of milk to make 1kg of cheddar, so the 700m - 800m litres of milk exported from North to South each year makes 70,000 - 80,000 tonnes of cheese - almost exactly equivalent to the UK's Cheddar imports from Ireland.
4 comments:
It just shows how utterly cretinous Cameron was, to call a referendum, as a cheap, party political, election gimmick.
For it was never any more than that.
There's already cheese production capacity in NI and even expanding that capacity isn't really that difficult. Or, transport of liquid milk to Wales/England is within the cost as the then finished cheese would already be where the amrket is.
This is simply not an issue and NI dairy farmers have - almost in chorus - poo-pooed the BBC's ridiculous pap.
The BBC, getting more cuntish by the day.
This video by ' We got a problem' expresses my sentiments of both the racist far-left bbc collective and their remoaner guests:
https://youtu.be/FMr-VGqiS-U
It's about half an hour long and contains some quite descriptive language. It's also enjoyably funny.
As for the fake Odisha, Mr Varadkar, I think he's been put in place by what are termed globalists, to destroy Ireland.
But even the normal, proper Irish are beginning to organise a resistance to what is being done to them.
Correction : " fake Irishman".
Post a Comment