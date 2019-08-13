Poll - Public trust Boris more than Parliament

Another Humdinger of a poll today - Comres for the Telegraph, with the paper's write-up here. However, here are my highlights -
Parliament is out of touch with the British public
Agree - 88%
Disagree - 12%
Don't knows were 12%
On Brexit, most MPs seem to ignore the wishes of voters and push their own agendas
Agree - 90%
Disagree - 10%
Don't knows 12%
Parliament is more in tune than Boris with the British public
Agree - 38%
Disagree - 62%
And that's the tone of the poll; we don't wholly trust Boris, we don't think he can unite the country and the jury's out on his competence but by God he's miles better than this shoddy, anti-democratic Parliament, the country is saying. And that helps to understand the Telegraph headline from Q7
Boris needs to deliver Brexit by any means, including suspending parliament if necessary, in order to prevent MPs from stopping it
Agree - 54%
Disagree - 46%
It confirms the growing support from the last Opinium poll for 'Brexit now - deal or no deal'. And confirms my recent point that in any people vs parliament election if they force a vote of no confidence next month, they'll get slaughtered - rarely have I seen a parliament held in such contempt by the British people.
Right. Next .... the Lords.
Nice results but I refer you to the Yes, PM episode on conscription.
We need to know a bit more about how the poll was carried out and how the questions were framed before getting too exited.
Whenever the next GE is held it will turn into a People v Parliament election. Even IF Boris somehow manages to push through Brexit there is a democratic score to be settled with many members of this disgraceful Parliament.
And then there's the House of Frauds ........
JPM - get your green ink out and write some poison pen letters to your fellow villagers. When you've vented your spite and bile come back and comment on the post.
But it isn't Al Johnson running the show, is it?
It's Dominic Cummings, we are informed.
Who elected him?
If I were really that crazy, I think that it'd be red ink these days, don't you, Raedwald?
@JPM
Not your best effort. Particularly when people can point to Olly Robbins or Mark Sedwill guiding Mrs May away from her 'red lines'. Who elected them?
Boris stands astride, he can make history for the right reasons and be able to nail his plate with his name with (but a long way under) W. Spencer Churchill.
Or he falls, scrabbling down into the EU dung hill and we stay shackled, as unit slaves.
He - Boris also knows FULL well that the opprobrium he's taking from the remoaniacs will be as nothing, if, he defies the people's will.
Which is why there will be no vote of no confidence. It would trigger a general election, albeit after 14 days. Don't forget that Boris could whip his party to abstain- playing to lose the NC vote could well be playing to win the battle.
A 'people vs parliament' election needs some preparation. There must be, in every constituency, a candidate who is not one of Them. After getting us out, Boris must then purge the Conservative Party of Them. Otherwise we risk electing another instance of Them to replace the current one.
Red crayon probably
I don't understand the first two stats quoted - add up to more than 100. Though of course they reflect my feelings in general.
Sackerson - figs exclude don't knows
Leave won 64:36 by constituency as well as winning the majority vote and it is utterly disgraceful how Parliament is now trying to block our leaving.
We also need to leave without signing the surrender WA, a trap cooked up by the unelected EU supporter Olly Robbins. As Mr. Macron said :
“The UK will be trapped in a customs union after Brexit unless Downing Street offers European fishermen full access to British waters during the coming trade negotiations.”
If a GE is to take place before Brexit, then the Brexit Party, who currently intend to contest all possible constituencies, may like to offer the electorate that any Brexit candidate who is voted to become an MP will resign as an MP once Brexit has been achieved to allow a by-election to take place in which they may or may not stand for re-election.
This means that the Brexit Party will not be caught by being forced to offer a complete manifesto and the electorate can feel confident in voting for a Brexit supporter in that they can then return to their usual voting preferences or not after Brexit has been achieved.
