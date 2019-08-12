Who will be the Petain of their Government of National Surrender?

Remainiacs were scrambling over the weekend to place themselves as candidates to head a new Government of National Surrender
to follow the imagined defeat of our government in September. Caroline Lucas was first out of the traps, volunteering to head an all-female LBGTQB (including trans) government of yellow-greens with a bit of pink. Chukka Ummummumma was not far behind, and Dominic Grieve has been hanging around outside the studios to lig more air time. @RoryWanksOn has turned around and is heading back to Westminster and even Anna Soubry is considering which outfits would do best against the background of a big glossy black door.
They are all, of course, living in a fantasy world, away in a bunker. Any such moves would see them slaughtered in an election pitched as 'people vs. parliament' - I can tell you the result now. People will win big. I can only imagine the heat had addled their brains; one doesn't have
to dig far to discover the deep contempt in which Petain, Laval and
Darlan are still held in France.
Saturday's Opinium poll may also just start to sink in -
|Opinium - Fieldwork 8th/9th August
Opinion is shifting week by week behind a clean Brexit. The big issue that remains unresolved for the Autumn election is any pact between my party and The Brexit Party; don't believe the early denials. If that's what it takes to secure a thumping Leave majority in the House, it will happen.
Politics is cruel. Several papers print the eyespymp snap of Philip Hammond sans armoured jag and armed bodyguards with his bags on a tube at Piccadilly station. He's just a backbench MP now, and may not even be that by Christmas.
|Did they have to show him how to use an Oyster card?
4 comments:
Ypu'd think Weird Rory would have figured out that as the membership of his own Party rejected his application to become Leader/Prime Minister he has no chance of leading a Government of National Unity.
He couldn't even unite the CON Party.
Do you know I read 'eyespymp' as eyes pimp. Don't know why.
" If that's what it takes to secure a thumping Leave majority in the House, it will happen."
And it needs to be done with absolutely no chance of confusion, no nods and winks, whichever party, but only one party puts up a candidate.
For amusement purposes mainly updated every 4 hours......
https://electionbettingodds.com/BrexitDate.html
