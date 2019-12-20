A typhoon is blowing through government

- European Union Withdrawal Bill
- Agriculture Bill
- Fisheries Bill
- Trade Bill
- Immigration Bill
- NHS Funding Bill and NHS Long Term Plan
- Medicines and Medical Devices Bill
- Health Service Safety Investigations Bill
- Social Care Reform
- Education reform
- Broadband legislation
- Air Traffic Management and Unmanned Aircraft Bill
- Airline insolvency legislation
- Railways minimum service legislation
- Rail reform and High Speed Rail 2 (West Midlands - Crewe) Bill
- National Security and Investment Bill
- Science, space and research framework
- English devolution
- Employment Bill
- Housing and renters legislation
- Building and fire safety legislation
- Crackdown on terrorists
- Sentencing reform
- Serious violence measures
- Online Harms Bill
- Police powers
- Helen’s law
- Domestic abuse and divorce reform
- Extradition, foreign offenders and espionage legislation
- Victims’ law and Royal Commission
- Environment and animal welfare bill
- Climate change Bill
- Constitutional reform
- Armed forces maintenance
Only one face looked less than ecstatic on the government benches - JRM. He looked in fact as though he'd been given advance warning that he was unlikely to survive on the Treasury bench beyond the February big Cabinet reshuffle. Or perhaps he was merely confused by all the novel regional voices behind him, some of which he could not perhaps quite understand.
No comments:
Post a Comment