The return of Internationalism?

Reading the newspapers this week has been not unlike Christmas day as a small child - not quite knowing which present to open next, whether to succumb to the intoxicating interest of the one just opened or move to unwrapping another. It's almost as though all those childhood Christmasses were just training for the utter, pervading exhilaration of this election victory.
Among this cornucopia of bliss, dear readers, I bring you just one snippet this morning. That Boris has instructed his ministers to stay away from Davos this year. Davos, the home of globalism, of the world's supranationalists, the world government and world finance oligarchs, at whose feet pygmies such as Blair and Mandelson grovel in obeisance, a Soros-fest for the 1%. I'm convinced half the British public still confuse it with Davros, leader of the Daleks, the enemy of human civilisation.
The Telegraph quotes Boris from 2016
"It is in a sense a struggle between people who want to take back control, and a small group of people who do very well out of the current system and who know Christine Lagarde and can go “mwah mwah” with her at Davos, or whatever it happens to be. Of course they’re going to be in favour of the system."Does that mark a return for Britain to Internationalism, to free trade, commerce, mutual prosperity but national independence for the UK? Brexit doesn't mean less interaction with the rest of the world - it means more. It means extending our friendships and sending out our commercial gents across the globe - and I'm sure we will shortly see the re-issue of that 50p piece and its heartening message
Peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations
|No Davros this year for Conservatives
5 comments:
I think that we'll have to wait until Al's February reshuffle, to see what the actual Christmas presents are, Raed?
Nicky Morgan being made a peer so that she can come back might give us a clue, and that she said that she'd not serve under him too?
Political re-alignment goes on apace. We all make mistakes but I suspect that what Boris and his team will achieve in his parliamentary terms will define politics for decades. Already the small mindedness, the mean-ness, the lack of ambition and the slave mentality of those whom we have fought for so long is being thrown into sharp relief.
And at least one negative ... Nicky Morgan elevated to the House of Frauds. She'll fit right in.
So the plans for "reform" which Raedwald mentioned the other day aren't going to see the light of day any time soon.
DD
Let’s see.
Let’s get out on 31st Jan.
NiMo in the Lords may be a ploy to lull the Lords and the BBC into a false sense of security.
We'll likely know when he does the real reshuffle.
I shared your doubts when he won the leadership. But his appointment of Dominic Cummings allayed a lot of those doubts.
As long as Cummings is imbedded in no 10, I think this will be a radical, reforming Government.
Raed said: "I'm convinced half the British public still confuse it [Davos] with Davros, leader of the Daleks, the enemy of human civilisation."
I'm sure they do - and they'd likely be right as wrong.
The more concentrated the power the less connect with those the power is wielded over. That's a 'given'.
