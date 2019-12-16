Cookie Notice

WE LOVE THE NATIONS OF EUROPE
Monday, 16 December 2019

Reasons why Labour lost - by Labour

It is quite clear that Labour's resounding defeat, according to the Party, had nothing to do with Jeremy Corbyn, the Party's extremism, anti-semitism, sheer nastiness, risk to the nation or betrayal of the referendum result and the Party's voters outside the metropolitan heartlands. Here is why, according to Labour, they lost -
  • It was the Jews / Israel. Lady Tonge said "The pro-Israel lobby won our General Election by lying about Jeremy Corbyn"
  • Voters are too stupid to understand the Party- Emily Thornberry, Lady Nugee 
  • Not everyone on the left-dominated Twitter agrees with me, therefore Twitter lost the election - Lily Allen
  • It was the voters fault. They're simply not worthy of the Party - Jeremy Corbyn
  • It was the billionaire owned media (of which only the Telegraph backed Brexit for the last 3 years)
  • Not enough luvvies came out in support of the party. 
  • Because we didn't lower the voting age to 11 and allow the EU to vote
The petulance level in London has risen to 9 on the Coogan scale and police and emergency services are braced to deal with copious tears and widespread whining when the Withdrawal Bill gets re-tabled.

Of course we'll also know very very soon whether the Lords needs swamping with 500 new Brexit peers just prior to its radical reform .. it's up to you, your Lordships.
2 comments:

Anonymous said...

'Brexit?' was the question.

Corbyn declined to give an answer.

Analysis: he never wanted to win.

16 December 2019 at 05:31
dustybloke said...

In thei dotage, Swinson and Sturgeon should make a monthly pilgrimage to the Kings Head in Stoke and buy everyone in the public bar a pint as a small token of their gratitude for the English working classes who saved then from themselves. They could so easily have become the most hated pair of politicians in history for levering the despised minority Labour Party into power.

16 December 2019 at 06:03

