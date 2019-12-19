Bigoted thugs? No thanks.

The Conservative party is a broad church, and I am happy with the socially liberal membership policies of the party which are backed by an unequivocal set of membership rules that exclude any manifestation of racism, bigotry or discrimination based on class, caste, colour or sexuality. It does mean there are certain folk I with whom would not feel comfortable in the party. Members and supporters of the vile 'Britain First' fascist movement are among those for whom our party should offer no shelter from the collapse of the far-right. There is, to be frank, no place in our party for any of these thugs - and suggestions in the Indescribablyawful
that BF members have been encouraged to infiltrate the party must be taken seriously. You're not wanted.
|Fascist thugs - Not wanted in the Conservative Party
This was a problem that faced Nigel when he set up BrexitCorp™, and one of the reasons he structured it as he did, with no members to embarrass him as they had done in UKIP, just contributors and supporters who could be easily disowned if exposed in the media. Largely it has worked, and he's managed to keep the entryist fascists at arms length.
One or two try to creep in under the wire. In Scotland ex-UKIP MEP David Coburn tried to sneak into the Conservative Party
using the online application - but was quickly rumbled, and his membership rapidly invalidated by Scottish leader Jackson Carlaw. They've heard enough nasty remarks from this chap in the past under his UKIP coat.
|Ooot - David Coburn
Labour made the mistake of making the fascists welcome in their party. Didn't turn out well.
1 comment:
You would be hard pressed to find someone less racist than David Coburn... I have been in his company on several occasions, since he took over from my dad as the organiser for his area, which gradually grew smaller in terms of area as the party gained more members. He is one of those blokes who always has a ready quip, sometimes they are funny, more often they fall flat, he is typical of the type, he also shouts when he is whispering.
He is a gay Scottish antiques dealer. Usually people like him are not beastly to other minorities and it is a racing certainty that any problem he had with Humza Yousaf, was based on his support for dumbo incoherent nationalism and nothing to do with his race. As a Scottish member of UKIP he is fiercely loyal to... er... the UK.
Clumsy maybe, racist, no.
Bearing in mind some of the trash that the Tory party has inflicted on minor parties of all stripes in their continuing effort to destroy all competition, the monopolistic and clearly anti democratic party is definitely something I would not join, and frankly I am surprised that David tried to join.
Carlaw has done him a favour in my view.
Post a Comment