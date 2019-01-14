MPs must put a stake through the heart of the Robbins-Selmayr Treaty

The call now is not just for MPs to defeat the Robbins-Selmayr Treaty tomorrow, but to do so demonstrably, driving a stake through the heart of Martin Selmayr's plot to split Northern Ireland from Britain.
After tomorrow? Who knows. Corbyn has declared he will call a vote of no confidence in the government. He is likely to lose it, but if by some chance he gains the needed two-thirds majority, it would mean a General Election on Thursday 21st February. Other desperate Conservative Remainers are doubtless plotting puerile public schoolboy tricks, with little notion of the fury they will unleash amongst the 17.4m, who have to date proven remarkably patient, well-behaved and responsible in the face of naked anti-democratic sabotage.
No. I think Boris has the sense of it today;
If the PM is defeated on Tuesday, she should come to the House and announce:
(1) that the UK and EU will keep the sensible bits of the deal, notably on citizens;
(2) that the backstop is coming out;
(3) that we are going to use the implementation period to negotiate a Canada-style free-trade deal, and withhold half the £39 billion until we get it; and
(4) that we are going to intensify preparations for no deal – in the knowledge that it is by preparing for no deal that we are likely to get a very good deal.Not my favoured Clean Brexit, but a pragmatic 'well, we did offer ...' solution that I'm sure Brussels would reject, giving us a Clean Brexit by default.
4 comments:
Parliament will do what it does, and I doubt that it will be influenced by your blog nor by any comment to it.
I think that if Anonymous @08:24 knows anything at all, it knows how to make a name for itself...
The only trouble is, it is a bad name...
I feel sorry for all of the other class that is known as Anonymous.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The point being, that none of the named people either in the comments, or I would imagine the author, are of the view that what we say or write, will have any bearing on that shower of shite in the Commons.
We don't need to be reminded of that sad fact.
Anon - it's not the effect of a single blog, but of a thousand speaking together ;)
I've been thinking for a while that the PM's favoured outcome is actually a No Deal Exit.
Her forecast speech today seems consistent with No Deal as the objective. By saying that defeat for her (insanely bad) withdrawal agreement makes it likelier that the UK will stay in the EU, she weakens the pressure on the EU to improve the WA. No Deal Brexit is still baked into the Act ...
Post a Comment