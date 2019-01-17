Parliament and government turn their backs on the people

This is a fight for liberty not only from the Imperial zealots from Brussels but from our own corrupt and anti-democratic establishment.
However, Hammond and those of his ilk may be dissappointed by the masters they yearn to serve so slavishly in Brussels. It's emerging that they don't want us back. Not only do they not want Nigel Farage back in the EP in July, at a time when they will be contending with a surge of grass-roots democracy throughout Europe challenging the cozy and corrupt chumocracy, but they don't want a divided UK in which more than 20 million voters now regard the EU as more lowly than a snake's belly.
While Hammond has provoked the question of whether he is in government for the good of the people or as the tool of the globalist corporates that would no doubt reward him well when he has outlived his use, he cannot be so sure that the EU will actually accept the extension of Article 50. And this could end Brexit. For if the EU reject a request for an extension May could be forced both by Parliament and the grey men of the deep State to cancel Article 50 altogether - Britain's unilateral right. A second referendum to reverse the first would then doubtless be ordered, this time with all sources of funding for 'Leave' neutered and an even greater official bias and advantage for 'Remain' engineered .
And after that, I fear that Britain would collapse into anarchy. Feelings are too high. The just anger of the 17.4m would spill, and we would all lose from it. Gisela Stuart writes that a General Election may be the only way to resolve the stalemate - a Brexit election, with Brexit allegiance rather than party defining the candidates. As she writes
(Dominic Grieve) is far from alone and the arguments used more than a century ago to deny the working class the franchise have returned to disenfranchise them over Brexit. Instead, Parliament is changing procedure in order to get an outcome that MPs feel they can’t get in any other way. But rules exist for a reason. In times of crisis they define the known parameters to resolve disputes and reach consensus. Starting to tear up the rule book is the path to anarchy.THE TIDE IS TURNING
The Raedwald blog looks as if it increasingly represents public opinion in the UK. A bang up to date COMRES poll finds -
- 50% say NO to a second referendum, only 40% say YES
- 42% OPPOSE the Robbins-Selmayr treaty, 26% support it
- 74% think politicians are out of touch with the mood of the country, only 10% think otherwise
However, the poll also finds one incredibly strong common view -
The country is split down the middle over almost every aspect of Brexit, with one notable exception: two thirds of voters say that when Brexit is complete, “the UK should try to become the lowest tax, business-friendliest country in Europe, focused on building strong international trade links”. This is also the majority-held view across all age groups (18-34 56%, 35-54 60%, 55+ 77%) and political affiliations (including 54% of Labour voters).And that's the future. Internationalist not globalist. Hammond is the past, and is backing a dying horse. Don't let him throw the nation's wealth away backing a loser.
Its hardly representative but it was interesting to see that there is no majority for No Deal. Also that the majority want an extension to Art 50 and it is 45%/44% for leave/remain respectively.
Remove the don't knows and that becomes 51% Leave 49% remain, +/- 3% at the 95% confidence limit. No significant change from the 2016 result.
I too would prefer a deal - take the backstop, the military / security stuff and one or two other bits from the WA and the rest of it could be cut-and-pasted into a treaty that everyone could agree. However, the EU won't do it - so Clean Brexit is the only alternative option.
Remove the don't knows and that becomes 51% Leave 49% remain, +/- 3% at the 95% confidence limit. No significant change from the 2016 result. Raed
Indeed, which seems to indicate that all those pronouncements about people switching sides ...perhaps if the pollsters had renamed the 'don't know' answer as 'a plague on both your houses' option the result might have been different.
