They think it's all over .... It is now!

202 For
432 Against
May Lost by 230 votes
Well, we wanted a stake through the heart of the Robbins-Selmayr treaty, and that's exactly what Parliament has delivered. They will be weeping into their beer in the Berlaymont tonight.
We're in uncharted waters here.
Right. I'm going to drink a bottle of Prosecco, play some loud music and maybe air guitar. Ahem.
They can still do a lot of damage in ten weeks.
I quite expect a government message on April 1st saying: "April Fools, you thought we were going to leave the EU, didn't you ?"
Don Cox
Problem is, most of those that voted against that deal, would also vote against the eminently sensible "WTO" deal.
And despite this record defeat, the house will probably still state that they have confidence in that harridan.
I agree 100%, right-writes, but for me, that's the beauty of it.
We don't need an election. The Tories can own their own mess fully.
Totally expected.
Prepare for Lisbon Mk2.
The good thing is that the 'pretend Brexit' is now dead, the WA would have legally let us leave, but to all intents and purposes we'd still be in. But it could be sold as 'We are no longer in the EU therefore we've respected the referendum result'.
So what we are left with is a) a real Brexit, under WTO rules, or b) a complete denial of the referendum result and the abandonment of any sense that the UK is a democracy, if they go for an extension of Art 50 or its withdrawal or another referendum ( although I don't think there are the votes in the HoC for the latter).
(a) is good of course, and while (b) is bad, at least no-one can be in any doubt about what would have happened. Better to be stabbed in the front than the back, at least you know who did it, and maybe exact revenge at some later date.
Aye, uncharted territory. The best that could happen is that May resigns and the Tories install a leader that had tthe vision to reinstate the proper negotiated deal: David Davies' pre-chequers deal. Not the post-Chequers capitulation.
Sadly Parliament does not have my confidence to do anything that would result in something that satisfies the referendum result.
And the EU and yUK political-class are shitting bricks. They just cannot understand that the will of the people is NO DEAL.
NO DEAL will do irrevocable damage to the EU, it will be merely an inconvenience to yUK while sensible private sector arrangements are made. That is why EU and the politicos are dazed and confused, the plebs understand that the politicos are no longer needed or required.
DisMay's statement asking what people want reveals everything. Prepare for a panicked visit to Brussels for further instructions and an announcement that "of course it is understood that article 50 can be extended indefinately" and we will carry on voting until the "correct" result is achieved.
Surely you remember your Hammerhouse and Pratchett? Have you forgotten just how hard it is to kill a vampire and make sure it stays dead? There is always some "Lucy" around to resurrect it. Always a Frankenmay who wants to revive the monster with a jolt of parliamentary cross party (and they are judging by the result) support.
I've put my celebratory cigar in the humidor for the day Art 50 is revoked or extended, but the fat lady ain't sung yets.
Tripe. The will, of some proportion of seventeen million, out of sixty-six million is for no deal. Some Leave voters want one though.
So that ain't "the people".
Stop the infantilism, do.
...and a democratic vote won by the majority is ....what? Infantile?
The 'people' are those that voted - screw those who couldn't be arsed to and tough shit to those not old enough to participate. That's what democracy means.
We could, of course, act like the EU and ignore EVERYONE and ANYTHING and just do it 'because we know what's good for you'.
Fucxk off.
Radders.
This is not the end, nor is it the beginning of the end.
But it is the end of the beginning.
Though in fairness Anon a million or so of thse sixty-six million will still be sucking breast milk and a few millions more won't be able to read yet, even if they have mastered the potty.
Ok, we've put Selmayr to flight with his stiletto in the spine but agree wholly with Sobers - now it's an open fight. They will throw in absolutely everything they've got to stop us going, clean, foul and illegal. And they will have insider allies helping them.
So tonight I bless my fortune in having a big stone farmhouse with triple glazing at least 500m from my nearest neighbour, a decent amp and a Speisskamer.
(Alison Krauss and Union Station on number 11, to be followed by Show of Hands..)
Tomorrow, back to work.
I predicted about 60% probability of Theresa May getting her (current) DWA through the HoC, with some Labour help. I own to that.
However until the Tory party show Mrs May the door she won't go. And I think the EU will now offer her some concessions since they've obviously miscalculated, as they did with David Cameron's negotiation.
So I'll stick my neck out again: the most likely outcome is she'll stay, and get her renegotiated WA through the HoC.
I hope I'm wrong.
If only one in twenty Leave voters wanted a deal with the EU, then, because the Leave victory was so marginal, there is no national majority for no deal.
It's that simple.
If you can find reliable evidence that at least 95% of Leave voters want no deal, then you might just have the beginnings of a point.
It would still be psss-weak, because there was nothing in the ballot to exclude a future Parliament's dealings, nor could there be, because they cannot, quite rightly, be bound.
That assumes the remain voters would accept any deal
Sadly I'm convinced you are wrong. The EU sent David Cameron packing and when we voted to leave didn't waver in the slightest. I doubt any PM will get concessions from the EU, it's a political project, protected with almost religious zeal. The best we can hope for is David Davies' negotiated deal (how could the EU refuse it-they had already agreed it), or if the EU refuse, then a full WTO based exit.
Anon, How do you know it is "The will of some proportion of seventeen million"? What proportion? And where is your evidence?
I would prefer a trade deal. But not if we lose our independence. I certainly expect many minor technical deals - mostly because they're not under EU control but are handled by international bodies, treaties and agreements.
However giving away UK independence to get a trade deal is specifically what all Leave voters already voted against. So I would expect near 100% of Leaves to accept the WTO deal if the only alternative is the EU keeping us under subjugation in exchange for a trade deal with them.
Vampires don't actually exist Jack.
Unless the 2018 withdrawal act is repealed before 29th March, we will no longer be an EU member so we can't "stay". We will have to reapply for membership. This is the law
Or am I missing something?
And let's keep a sense of perspective here. This isn't 1940, nor is it 1805 or 1642. Juncker has his hand on a bottle, not a red button that that could release enough nukes to make all of this country look like Tracey Emins bedroom.
Anon said: "... there was nothing in the ballot to exclude a future Parliament's dealings ...". That's not true. There was no provision in the EU Referendum Act 2015 to set aside one of the outcomes, Leave.
Parliament cannot make the offer and then later withdraw it only because they change their minds about one of the two options that Parliament itself provided. That would be retrospective legislation. And a cheat. Leave must mean leaving the EU treaties otherwise, by definition, we will be remaining.
The result of the Referendum does not prescribe what government will look like after leaving, but it does proscribe remaining.
Or am I missing something?-Mark
Not as far as I can see, no (ironically a situation Leavers should be thanking Gina Miller for, because without her case, May would try to 'royal prerogative' it). Which is why I said 'revoked or extended'.
But I fear that Budgie's crystal ball is right and May will still get her abortion of an agreement though parliament...I'm just not sure how atm. I was surprised at the size of the rebellion though- tory MPs and especially brexiteer tory MPs not being renown for their backbone (Davis, Blojo and The Moog being prime examples).
