Tuesday, 15 January 2019

Macron's Peterloo

Since the beginning of the Gilets jaunes protests in November, reports Liberation, 93 protesters have been seriously injured by the French police, 13 of whom have been blinded in one eye by the careless use of 'flashballs'. 

 Press reports are showing pictures this morning of police being issued with automatic assault rifles. It can surely now be only a matter of time before the police shoot dead their fellow Frenchmen and women. Older readers may recall the shootings at Kent State University in 1970, in which four protesting students were killed by the National Guard, and which traumatised a nation. And many more younger people in the UK today will draw a direct parallel to the Peterloo massacre in 1819, at which 11 were killed by Yeomanry. Mike Leigh released a film about it last year; few would imagine that Macron now fills the role played by William Hulton two hundred years ago. 

11 were killed at the original Peterloo
So far, 93 have have been seriously injured by Macron - including 13 blinded
There are strong parallels between the democratic disempowerment that motivated both the Peterloo protesters and the Gilets jaunes; as we have often remarked, ordinary people are the losers from a globalism that has seen
  • Increasing inequality
  • Living standards down
  • People excluded from decision making
  • Decline of working class power
  • Globalism / AI causing disempowerment
  • Cultural loss - damage to cultural identity
Street protest is the French way. In Britain we have been lucky in that parliaments and governments have usually eventually listened to the voices of the people before blood was spilled. But Peterloo was an exception. Let's hope and pray that we don't breed our own Macron here -  a violent and authoritarian man prepared to use extreme measures to retain power - nor ever again see a Peterloo. 
6 comments:

Anonymous said...

What's going on in Macron's France is a tea party, compared to what happened under Thatcher here: Toxteth etc. ablaze, poll tax riots, miners' strike etc.

You're being rather selective again.

In France, "on peut s'exprimer"

15 January 2019 at 11:21
rapscallion said...

It doesn't make any difference if the violent authoritarian is a man or a woman, it's the fact that they're violent authoritarians! As Anonymous said, what's going on in France is a tea party in comparison with the early eighties. I notice that both the Left, Right and well as the middle of the road voters are up in arms in France. It won't be any different here. We do however have a greater propensity for violence

15 January 2019 at 11:37
Peter wood said...

Macron is the puppet, the tool of the French elites, how else could he have won the office from nothing. France will need to re-learn democracy.

15 January 2019 at 11:47
Mark said...

Anonymous. No it wasn't. Thatcher had rather more public support than Macron. She did win three elections. Do you think Macron will?

15 January 2019 at 11:49
Sackerson said...

In 1968 Japanese students came better prepared:

https://timeline.com/japan-zengakuren-riots-anarchist-6b6cbcac0a97

15 January 2019 at 11:53
Demetrius said...

For a very long time after seeing the film "Fame Is The Spur" I hoped to find an ancestor who was among the people who demonstrated for social justice at Peterloo in 1819. At last I have found someone who was there. It seems he was an officer in the Militia. Tally ho!

15 January 2019 at 12:32

