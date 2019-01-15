Macron's Peterloo

Press reports are showing pictures this morning of police being issued with automatic assault rifles. It can surely now be only a matter of time before the police shoot dead their fellow Frenchmen and women. Older readers may recall the shootings at Kent State University in 1970, in which four protesting students were killed by the National Guard, and which traumatised a nation. And many more younger people in the UK today will draw a direct parallel to the Peterloo massacre in 1819, at which 11 were killed by Yeomanry. Mike Leigh released a film about it last year; few would imagine that Macron now fills the role played by William Hulton two hundred years ago.
|11 were killed at the original Peterloo
|So far, 93 have have been seriously injured by Macron - including 13 blinded
- Increasing inequality
- Living standards down
- People excluded from decision making
- Decline of working class power
- Globalism / AI causing disempowerment
- Cultural loss - damage to cultural identity
What's going on in Macron's France is a tea party, compared to what happened under Thatcher here: Toxteth etc. ablaze, poll tax riots, miners' strike etc.
You're being rather selective again.
In France, "on peut s'exprimer"
It doesn't make any difference if the violent authoritarian is a man or a woman, it's the fact that they're violent authoritarians! As Anonymous said, what's going on in France is a tea party in comparison with the early eighties. I notice that both the Left, Right and well as the middle of the road voters are up in arms in France. It won't be any different here. We do however have a greater propensity for violence
Macron is the puppet, the tool of the French elites, how else could he have won the office from nothing. France will need to re-learn democracy.
Anonymous. No it wasn't. Thatcher had rather more public support than Macron. She did win three elections. Do you think Macron will?
In 1968 Japanese students came better prepared:
https://timeline.com/japan-zengakuren-riots-anarchist-6b6cbcac0a97
For a very long time after seeing the film "Fame Is The Spur" I hoped to find an ancestor who was among the people who demonstrated for social justice at Peterloo in 1819. At last I have found someone who was there. It seems he was an officer in the Militia. Tally ho!
