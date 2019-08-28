... And We're Off!

Parliament is due to be prorogued in about two weeks - to sit again on 14th October.
This is quite a normal process, and usually happens every year. Nonetheless, some folk seem upset for some reason ...
(I've nicked this from Guido's comments ...)
You know, for the first time I'm actually starting to think that bellend Boris means it!
Heads are already starting to explode (can't help thinking of Kryten - Tabasco sauce - ON LOBSTER!!! Boom!).
Maybe he ain't so dumb after all. Perhaps he's thinking 5-10 years down the line when the EU is in ruins. "If it wasn't for Boris we'd be stuck in the middle of that"
Could be totally wrong of course, having witnessed decades of cynical betrayal. He could be playing some double, triple bluff on us but if he is and manages to betray us. Well I think the tories electoral future will be somewhere behind the druids.
"Maybe he ain't so dumb after all."
Perhaps, just perhaps, the people who dish out scholarships to Eton and Oxford might actually pick very clever children. Now being a very clever child, or 17/18 year old in the case of Oxford, does not mean you are guaranteed to be a very clever adult throughout life, but lets just say that if I was a betting man that would where my money was...............
The BBC reporters today were going berserk. Anything that makes lefties scream and sulk is good enough for me
Jaded
@Anon
Must get some popcorn in. Maybe there will be one shortage that can definitely be blamed on Brexit!
