The meltdown continues

I don't normally 'do' Twitter these days (though I keep it ticking over ready for the election campaign) but yesterday produced a couple of corkers. Dear Piers Morgan wrote "What this Brexit situation definitely needs though is more woefully ill-informed Remain-voting celebrities screaming ever more hysterically about stuff they don’t understand because they didn’t get what they wanted in the Referendum.". I don't think I can improve on that.
Oh, and the anti-democrats are back to their dirty tricks again -
Yep, keep up the fake signings, Lads - it won't make a scrap of difference, and will keep your hands busy for the day.
Incidentally, I suspect all those whining now about the current session being ended after more than two years are the same voices who whined back in 2012 about the length of Cameron's first session. Yes, dears, Parliament is generally suspended every year.
One can imagine (with some real cringeworthy shuddering - no pun intended) the vote riggers using their right hand to type with and their left hand working furiously under the desk on 'other tasks'.
Your false flag tweet's a non-starter old son. The website needs different IP addresses too.
@Anon 09:54
Don't be ridiculous! No it doesn't! If it did only one person per household would be able to sign a petition. Also it could easily circumvented by those with the inclination to do so by using VPNs.
