Like all bullies, the EU backs down in the face of courage

Anti-democrats determined to stop Brexit are now all out in the open, and have even stopped pretending in most cases that they are just concerned about 'no deal'. Our exit is looming, and it is their last chance to sabotage our leaving. So ex-PMs Blair and Brown work openly with the Brussels bullies to help them defeat the UK, and Major, the hypocritical architect of the entire mess, does so less openly but to the same effect. Why he and Heseltine are still permitted to remain members of our party defeats me.
Everyone knows the thing about bullies. They respect only courage, and a refusal to cow before their threats.
For the first time in nine long years of Conservative government, we have an executive imbued with the courage to lead the people of Britain in mounting a gallant challenge against the bullies. Boris has barely been in office for a month, but it feels as though he has done more in that time than the all the long years of Cameron and May together. It is truly refreshing and morale boosting.
And the bullies are, as bullies do, backing down. Little Macron may have to stand on his tippy-toes to try to match the stature of our PM; let him stand on a shoe-box if he must, or a tea-chest. We no more want France to look up to us than we want to look down on France - we want just what we've always wanted, a political relationship of respect between equals. The jejune bullying and intimidation of the Berlaymont has no place in international politics.
|When shoe-lifts are not enough - Macron stands on tippy-toes to look Boris in the eye
4 comments:
Article in the Scotsman quotes Brown as saying there will be no deadline and the EU will not accept a no deal.
He also goes on about internal divisions, national, political and the need for healing. Then talks about what currency Scotland can have post independence!
I know he's an anachronism, but an annoying one. He and Blair brought in the blanket smoking ban and that half arsed devolution, so they're the reason for the current fiasco and Boris.
Suck it up.
Micron must be very small then, because I am 6' 2" and I tower over Boris, whom I have had the dubious pleasure of standing next to.
Whilst I accept that there is a feeling that someone dynamic is leading us, I am also concerned that the Tory Party will think not of the children but of the stability of the great pater in the sky, namely the CONservative party..
The only problem I have is where is he leading us? I fear that he is going to trust that task to the votes of Labour MP's, who are his real target, since for him leaving the EU is a conundrum rather than a passion.
Paradoxically, the smoking ban mobilised a vast cohort of British Leavers. Until 2006 I was quite happy in the pub, flying a £60 day return trip to Barcelona every 10 weeks to buy 3,000 cheap Spanish fags. From 2007 I was angry enough to start this blog and campaign seriously against all those I held responsible for the spoilation of Britain's pub and club culture.
Even though I swapped fags for snuff six years ago I remain a strong advocate of permissive smoking - and love nothing more than a session in our local pub here (Austrians are amongst Europe's heaviest smokers, fags are cheap here and smoking is still [just] allowed in pubs) in a gorgeous tobacco fug.
With the FPÖ out of government, the socialists are set to push through a smoking ban here - which I predict will galvanise the nation into anti-EU action.
The likes of Major and Heseltine are still in the Party because a majority of the Party Grandees and MPs were Remainers and many still are. It's really only the membership which is pro-Brexit. The Party is reluctantly being forced to deliver Brexit in order to survive and I fully expect Boris, in due course, to present Parliament with a reworked Surrender Treaty (because the EU can't afford a No Deal) so Le Petit Macron will have to eat some humble pie along with Little Leo Varadkar.
Ruth Davidson told us what Boris is planning. He'll aim to push the "new" Surrender Treaty through with the votes of Labour MPs representing working class constituencies outside London who are desperate to save their political careers.
