Peak Petulance next week

We can expect these warriors, overwhelmingly white, middle class and with beautifully spelt and punctuated placards in a variety of Farrow & Ball shades, to stock up on Waitrose quiche and Langoustine and Quinoa nibbles and head off to battle. Awkward and effete young men with pink hair will attempt to Twerk for the news cameras, young women still in their Zara summer frocks will take a break from Instagramming their legs and take their M&S Prosecco onto the streets.
There will, no doubt, be several thousands of them. Blocking roads, trains and stations, causing great inconvenience. They will cause the greatest annoyance to ordinary folk trying to get to work, do their jobs or on their way to collect their kids, ordinary folk who will not be exclusively white and middle class with time on their hands. That Corbyn is firmly behind actions that will block emergency ambulances, lock minimum wage workers into packed buses crawling through traffic, keep surgeons from their lists and leave restaurant waste piled on the footways could not have been better; public anger will swiftly turn against the delusional street warriors, just as it did against the climate fanatics. Now that Corbyn has firmly identified Labour with the mass disruption, it will cost him a couple of million votes in the coming election and will split his party even further - you really can't see Emily Thornberry planting her vast rump on Tottenham Court Road, can you?
And of course it will make absolutely no difference to anything at all.
No, no, .... it couldn't be ..... it almost seems designed by Dominic Cummings to play out this way
|Tarquin and Justin will create another exquisitely kerned placard next week
5 comments:
My compliments for another entertaining read; particularly for lampooning the ridiculous Mr. J Corbyn, a real life version of Citizen Smith.
Yes, you lay it on rather thickly as usual, but I think that you have a point.
This prorogation stunt is a bit silly, underhand and opportunist, but it is not what some of the shriller voices claim.
The underlying reasons for the various protests are quite distinct and several, but no doubt the porr reporting will conflate them all under this heading.
stunt? Certainly not silly, certainly not underhand; maybe a little opportunist.
If only the police etc were so hard on Remainers as they are on anyone not 'lefty woke', they'd certainly be busy right now if they were.
Well, the police generally meet violence with the necessary restraint, and non-violence in like manner from what I've seen, though they do have their lapses.
However, an interesting departure seems to be that they do little if anything to remove breaking-and-entering travellers from private property, but any amount of violence to remove students peacefully occupying premises - a civil matter - as part of a generally left wing protest, so I disagree, Span.
I hope Catweazle declares a General Strike :)
