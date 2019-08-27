People's Peers to re-capture the House of Lords

With the rise of the new political classes, a different political dynamic is emerging. Drawn from similar backgrounds (often middle-class, university educated, with little prior career experience outside politics itself), members of parliament increasingly sound alike, think alike and act alike. The evolution of a monochrome political establishment is producing a radical disconnect, which the Brexit denouement is throwing into stark relief. What we appear to be witnessing is the corrupt mutation of the notion of the representation of the people in parliament, into the substitution of the will of the people by the interests of the political class. We are entering the realms, no less, of state capture.Lords reform has become even more necessary since the popular Brexit vote, a vote that that the political class anti-democrats in the upper chamber are determined to overturn. Well, there's not time in the next few months to reform the chamber, so Boris must fall back to Plan B, oft recommended here, to flood the chamber with People's Peers.
The Express reports (the old Crusader seems to get many more juicy stories these days than the Daily Remain. I wonder why..) that Boris is considering Tim Martin amongst others. The 'spoons boss is surely more deserving than anyone of a red dressing-gown - he went out on a limb for Brexit.
But most delicious of all will be the combination of Boris' People's Peers with Failure May's resignation list. She is reported to have left Hammond off the list in revenge for the Treasury refusing to bung her £25bn of tax money to create a 'legacy' in her final weeks. Watching Hammond being frozen out whilst Brexit heroes such as Tim Martin are ennobled will raise a smile on millions of faces.
|Lords remainiac Rennard has been dogged with allegations of groping his young staffers - is it time-up for his kind?
Flooding the House of Frauds with "peoples peers" is fine providing that, when the Brexit job is done, either abolition or fundamental reform is carried out.
Never again can we have a chamber of unelected, unaccountable placemen/women who have the desire, and the power, to overturn the result of a democratic vote.
We need to replace the "upper" house with the sovereign people.
For the purposes of scrutinising new laws, repealing bad law, recalling bad representatives and proposing new ideas for legislation, I would suggest my oft repeated call for direct democracy.
For those that say that such a device would not provide a challenge for the state, I say look at Brexit... the result of not quite the procedure I recommend since Cameron called it rather than it being the culmination of a process, but a good indication.
There is nobody that can say that Brexit has not provided a thorough examination of our system and found it wanting.
